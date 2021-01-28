Global Time Tracking Software Market Research Report 2020

The time tracking software market is witnessing a constant revenue growth. Factors such as increasing investments in modern time tracking tools by enterprises to increase employee productivity substantiate market growth. Moreover, increasing adoption of time tracking software to improve employee engagement & performance by eliminating the time theft and buddy punching risks accelerate the growth of the market.

Market Research Future (MRFR) asserts that the global time tracking software market is expected to create an exponential value growing at 20.69% CAGR during the forecast period (2019–2025). Additionally, the rising demand to effectively manage payroll and other enterprise operations boosts market growth. The increasing demand for solutions to manage and track project time & expense increase the time tracking software market size.

Global Time Tracking Software Market – Regional Analysis

North America leads the global for the time tracking software market. The widespread adoption of time tracking software across enterprises led by the increasing workforce in organizations drive the growth of the market. Besides, the early adoption of advanced technologies and innovations in HRM solutions increase the time tracking software market size. Moreover, high R&D investments in developments in cloud technology and high economic growth foster regional market growth.

The Asia Pacific time tracking software market has emerged as a promising market, mainly due to the rising adoption of cloud-based services. Additionally, growing government initiatives to foster digitalization and the increase in Indian economy and business positively impact the market growth. Rapidly increasing awareness about cyber data theft and the benefits offered by the software, such as payroll management, employee monitoring, project management, and others propel the regional market growth.

Europe also holds a sizable share in the global time tracking software market. Factors such as the rising uptake of time tracking software and increasing business in the region create substantial market demand. The UK and Germany are emerging markets in the region, providing impetus to the European time tracking software market. The market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

