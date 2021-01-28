Global Intigrated Passive Devices Industry Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Market Highlights

The application of integrated passive devices to lessen interconnection complexity, advance component tolerance, reliability, and yield is expected to set an optimistic tone for the progress of the market in the coming years. The advancements in the consumer semiconductor industry are expected to create optimistic avenues for the expansion of integrated passive devices market. The demand for diplexer, couplers, capacitors, and high-Q inductors among others is expected to boost the development of integrated passive devices in the impending years. Furthermore, the progress of the market is pushed due to the excellent development in the automotive industry globally. The market for IPDs is anticipated to profit due to their greater usage in system-in-package technology among other applications, such as the Internet of Things.

The use of Integrated Passive Devices is escalating due to their cost-effectiveness to reduce footprint. Market reports connected with the semiconductors and electronics industry have been offered by Market Research Future which makes reports on other industry verticals that aims to analyze the current market scenarios better. The market is set to achieve favorable growth both in terms of revenue and CAGR in the duration of the forecast period.

The employment of product differentiation has led to a favorable product differentiation scenario that is complementing the market’s growth. The participants in the market are trying to establish several USPs that will enable them to capture a more substantial share of the market. Likewise, the vertical additions and product tactics of the market is increasing the potential for the market players. The analysis of the market observes that the market is poised for an accelerated growth rate in the forthcoming years.

Segmentation:

The segmentation analysis of the integrated passive devices market is carried out on the basis of material, products, application, and region. On the basis of material, the market for integrated passive devices consists of non-silicon base and silicon base. On the basis of products, the market is segmented into diodes, couplers, and diplexers. The regions that are included in the market are North America, Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world. Based on application, the integrated passive devices market consists of smartphones, RF power amplifier, Wi-Fi devices, RF transceivers, and GPS.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of the integrated passive devices market covers spans regions such as North America, Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world. The European region is controlling the IPDs market. The countries such as France, Germany, and the U.K. displays an optimistic growth rate for the implementation of IPDs in other countries. The North American region is the next major market for the IPDs. The development by the important companies and the influence of U.S. and Canada in this region gives the North American region an enormous boost in the market. The Asia Pacific region is the third biggest market. The incidence of a high number of semiconductor companies globally is giving a huge boost to the market.

Major Key players

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

Texas Instruments Inc. (U.S.)

STMicroelectronics (U.S.)

Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

STATS ChipPAC Ltd (Singapore)

Global Communication Semiconductors, Inc. (U.S.)

3DiS Technologies (France)

OnChip Devices, Inc. (U.S.)

Johanson Technology, Inc. (U.S.)

