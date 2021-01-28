Ethernet Switch Market 2021 Analysis & Forecast To 2023 By Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation, Top Leaders and Regional

Market Research Future published a research report on “Ethernet Switch Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Highlights

The key players in the global ethernet switch market include Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei, Hewlett-Packard, Arista, Juniper Networks, H3C, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., D-Link Corporation, Allied Telesis, Inc., Alcatel-Lucent, TRENDnet, Inc., Dell among others.

The global Ethernet Switch Market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. The ethernet switch market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors. The competition among the vendors will intensify due to the increase in product extensions and various above-mentioned factors.

Competitive Outlook

Huawei, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, Allied Telesis, Inc., Hewlett-Packard, Alcatel-Lucent, Dell, H3C, D-Link Corporation, Arista, TRENDnet, Inc., and Cisco Systems, Inc. are key players of the global Ethernet switch market. The 100GB capacity of the Ethernet network switches as well as its requirement across geographies and the broadband plans by providers are expected to surge the revenues of players.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4576

Industry Segments

Segmentation

The global ethernet switch market can be segmented by product type, switching ports, and end-user.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into modular ethernet switches and fixed configuration ethernet switches. Fixed configuration ethernet switches can be further segmented into managed L2 and L3 switches, unmanaged switches, and smart switches.

Based on switching ports the ethernet switch market is segmented into 100ME and 1GbE, 10GbE, 40GbE and 100GbE.

Enterprise and campus, carrier Ethernet, and data center are end-use segments of the Ethernet switch market.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

Regionally, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share owing to establishment of major conglomerates in China, Japan, India, and others. It is attributed to growing number of data centers in the region. Increasing application of big data analytics and cloud-based services in various industries of colleges or schools, automotive, and healthcare are expected to encourage the market growth. The expansion of automotive and electronics sectors and the rise in industrialization can influence the market in the region. But lack of skilled personnel for setting up infrastructure can hamper market growth.

Read More Releted Report @ https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/26/industrial-access-control-market-2021-covid-19-impact-analysis-with-competitive-landscape-future-prospects-revenue-and-forecast-2023/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/26/sensor-hub-market-covid-19-impact-analysis-with-future-business-strategies-leading-key-players-advancements-technologica-and-forecast-2023/

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Information:

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/