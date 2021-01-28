Articulated Robot Market Size, Industry Analysis, Technological Advancements and Future Growth 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Articulated Robot Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Highlights

The recent trend of Industry 4.0 has called for an increase in the level of automation which can be considered as a boosting factor for the growth of articulated robot market. Automotive industry has been the primary market for articulated robots and continues to drive its growth in the coming years. Increase in demand for higher efficiency in production across various industries is driving the growth of the market. However high configuration and reprogramming cost for low volume production is expected to restrain the growth of global Articulated Robots Market.

Industry news

April 2017, Toshiba machine in partnership with TM Robotics announced the launch of Toshiba Machine’s newest TVM 6-axis line of articulated robots. The new line of robots is ideal for companies with material handling and machine tending needs. The cost-effective robots are aimed at a vast range of industries including automotive components, plastics, medical, packaging, and pharmaceutical.

Key Players

The key players in the global articulated robot market are ABB (Switzerland), Fanuc Corporation(Japan), Yaskawa Electric Corporation(Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.(Japan), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation(Japan), Seiko Epson Corporation(Japan), Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd(Japan), OMRON Corporation(Japan), KUKA Aktiengesellschaft(Germany), Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd(Japan), Aurotek Corporation (Taiwan), Cassioli Srl (Italy), Daihen Corporation (Japan), Denso (Japan), Engel (Austria), Nachi-Fujikoshi (Japan), Stubli International (Switzerland), SIASUN (China), HIWIN (Taiwan), GSK (UK), and Triowin (China).

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6805

By Segments

The global articulated robot market is segmented based on component, payload capacity, application, industry vertical and region.

By component the global articulated robot market is segmented based on hardware, software and, services. The hardware segment is further segmented into controller, arm, drive, end-effector and sensor.

By payload capacity the global articulated robot market is segmented into low, medium, high, and heavy.

By application the global articulated robot market is segmented into material handling, welding, load/unload, bin picking, assembly, processing, washing, painting, and others.

By industry vertical the global articulated robot market is segmented into automotive, aerospace, EMS (electronic manufacturing services), food & beverages, metals & machinery, chemicals, rubber, & plastics, precision engineering & optics, pharmaceuticals & cosmetics, and others.

Regional analysis

The regional analysis for global articulated robot market is done for North America, Europe, Asia pacific and rest of the world.

Asia pacific is expected to dominate the global articulated robot market during the forecast period. The presence of key players like Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, And Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd among others in the region is driving the growth of the articulated robot market in the region. Growing industrialization and production in countries like China and India is set to drive the growth of articulated robot market in the region.

North America is expected to contribute significantly to the global articulated robot market during the forecast period. Increasing development in automation and high adoption of automation in production in countries like US and Canada is driving the growth of the articulated robot market in the region. Europe is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of global articulated robot market during the forecast period. The presence of key players like ABB has led to the growth of articulated robot market in this region.

Read More Releted Report @ https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/26/super-capacitors-market-2021-advance-technology-business-overview-global-scope-amp-industry-size-demand-revenue-and-forecast-2023/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/26/frequency-synthesizer-market-2021-business-outlook-with-covid-19-impact-analysis-with-business-overview-leading-key-players-and-forecast-2023/

*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Information:

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/