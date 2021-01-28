Paroxysmal Atrial Tachycardia Market Cagr Growth Expected To Be Linear To The Skyrocketing Rise ! Predicted By 2023

The risk factors include alcohol, caffeine, nicotine, psychological stress, and Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome. PAT occurs when electrical signals starting in the heart’s atria fire irregularly which affects the electrical signals transmitted from the sino-atrial node. This irregular beating prevents your heart from having enough time to fill with blood before pumping blood resulting in the body not receiving enough oxygenated blood. Women are at a higher risk for PAT than men. PAT has an incidence rate of approximately 2 per 1000 people.

The market drivers for global paroxysmal atrial tachycardia market are rise in demand due to the growing geriatric population, increasing screening, greater emphasis on restorative procedures, rising safety and success of paroxysmal atrial tachycardia treatment, and others. The market restraints are the complications such as risk of bleeding, infections, pain, especially during surgery, high cost of paroxysmal atrial tachycardia treatment, poor healthcare penetration especially the cardiac segment and others.

There is no preventive treatment for paroxysmal atrial tachycardia which is the single most unmet need in the market. Product development represents the best strategy for the market growth. The market is expected to witness exponential growth over the review period owing to technological advancement in surgical procedures. Market development is another strategy for as there is a large unmet need in the developing regions such as India and China. Cost of the product will be a decisive factor in the developing regions such as Asia Pacific and especially Africa.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Abbott Laboratories, Reliant Pharmaceuticals, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Boston Scientific Corporation, GlaxoSmithKline plc, GE Healthcare, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Koninklijke Philips N.V., ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Medtronic, Inc., Microport Scientific Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., and Siemens AG and others.

The Americas accounts for a significant market share owing to high expenditure on the health care especially of the U.S. and Canada. Additionally, the greater number of cardiac procedures due to greater healthcare penetration in the U.S. and Canada drives the market. The high concentration of the major hospitals in the developed countries of this region coupled with good reimbursement rates is adding fuel to the market growth. Moreover, the large share of cardiac procedures especially the cardiac surgery treatment in the returns of hospitals favors the market. The large number of pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. is also a cause for the faster development of paroxysmal atrial tachycardia market in the U.S.. Advancements of microsurgery in developed regions such as the U.S. and Europe is a strong driver of the market.

Europe is the second largest market in the world due to growing pharmaceutical industry and healthcare penetration. The European market growth is led by countries such as Germany and France. Germany is expected to be the fastest growing market over the assessment period due to its large pharmaceutical and microsurgery devices industry.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly; China and India are likely to lead this market due to fast growing healthcare sector and large unmet needs over the forecast period. South East Asian countries such as China, India, and Malaysia are projected to contribute highly to the market growth. The growing penetration of healthcare industry in the Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the future paroxysmal atrial tachycardia market in the region. However the low expenditure on cardiac and eye care coupled with the lack of insurance penetration in the developing regions is a dent on the market.

Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are estimated to drive the Middle East & African market. Other Middle East nations to watch out for are Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt and Iran. The African region is expected to witness a poor growth owing to poor economic and political conditions, and poor healthcare development. Other regions are expected to be laggards due to poor social development and tribal identities such as sub Saharan Africa. The focus of the governments of poor countries on fulfilling basic healthcare relegates the paroxysmal atrial tachycardia market to the background which hampers the development of the market.

The global paroxysmal atrial tachycardia market has been segmented on the basis of types, condition, diagnosis, drugs, surgery and end user.

Based on the types, the market has been segmented as AV nodal re-entrant tachycardia (AVNRT), AV reciprocating tachycardia (AVRT), and paroxysmal atrial tachycardia.

Based on the diagnosis, the market has been segmented as electrocardiogram (ECG), echocardiogram, blood tests, and electrophysiology study (EPS) and others.

Based on the treatment, the market has been segmented as calcium channel blockers, digoxin, beta-blockers, anti-arrhythmic medications, surgical ablation and others.

Based on the end user, the market has been segmented as hospitals and clinics, research and academics and others.

