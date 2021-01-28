Perfusion Market 2020 – Shares, Revenue, Analysis And Forecasts Till 2023

Market Highlights

The global perfusion market has been evaluated as a steadily growing market and it is expected to continue growing in future as well. Increasing incidence of chronic diseases and related organ transplants are major drivers for this market’s growth. Moreover, technological advancements and the success rate of organ transplant has significantly increased, which is leading to the growth of this market. Increasing demand of new perfusion techniques from emerging markets of Asia, Latin America, and Eastern Europe are contributing to the growth of the global perfusion market. On the other hand, lack of donors and government regulations against paid donations are some of the factors hindering this market’s growth.

The market of perfusion was around USD 954 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 1,527 million by 2023 by growing at the projected CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2017-2023.

Major players in Perfusion market:

There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market. Some of them are Getinge AB (Sweden), Medtronic (Ireland), LivaNova PLC (U.K.), Terumo Medical Corporation (Japan), XENIOS AG (Germany), Lifeline Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), XVIVO Perfusion (Sweden), Repligen Corporation (U.S.), Spectrum Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), Ala Science (U.S.) and others.

Regional Analysis:

Considering the global scenario of the perfusion market, there are four main regions namely America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

The Americas mainly includes North America and Latin America. North America is holding the largest market share. Increasing demand of organ transplant, cardiothoracic surgeries and advanced healthcare facilities are driving the growth of the North America perfusion market. European region is the second important market, especially West European countries which are dominating this region. Eastern European countries are also showing significant growth in this market. This is due to the increasing expenditure on healthcare and related services along with government’s initiative for organ donations, this has led to a rapid growth in this market in the Asia Pacific region. Talking about the perfusion market scenario in Middle East & Africa, these regions are expected to have limited growth in the global market of perfusion. Middle East accounts for the largest market share while Africa region is growing steadily.

Segmentation:

Global perfusion market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprise of cardiopulmonary bypass, extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, isolated limb perfusion and others. Cardiopulmonary bypass is further sub-segmented into heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion pumps, monitoring systems, cannulas, and other components.

On the basis of application, it is segmented into lungs, heart, liver, kidneys and others.

On the basis of device type, the market has been segmented into hypothermic machine perfusion, normothermic machine perfusion and others.

On the basis of end user, it is segmented into hospital, specialty clinics, medical research centers, academic institutes, and others.

