Eye Cancer Market Innovative Treatments, Key Methodologies, Size, Growth, Top Players Success Milestones And Forecasts To 2023

Market Highlights

Eye cancers or ocular cancers manifests itself in the eye. Cancer is referred to the uncontrolled growth of the cells, similarly, eye cancer occurs when healthy cells in or around the eye change and grow uncontrollably leading to the formation of tumors. The global eye cancer market is expecting a healthy growth in coming future. The global market is majorly driven by increasing eye cancer patients across the globe. Additionally, increasing smoking population and rising consumption of alcohol have spurred the growth of the market. However, long time for approval, and side effects of the treatment may hinder the growth of the market.

The global eye cancer market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segmentation

The global market is segmented on types, treatment and end users. On the basis of types, the market is segmented into intraocular cancer, squamous cell cancer, rhabdomyosarcoma, and others. Intraocular cancer is further segmented into melanoma of the eye, lymphoma of the eye, and cancers in children. On the basis of treatment, the market is categorised into chemotherapy, surgery & radiation therapy, targeted therapy, hormone therapy, biologic therapy, and other. Chemotherapy is further segmented into anthracyclines, taxanes, antimetabolites, and alkylating agents. Target therapy is sub segmented into monoclonal antibodies and tyrosine kinase inhibitors. Hormone therapy is further segmented into selective estrogen-receptor modulators (SERMs), aromatase inhibitors and others. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospital & clinics, ambulatory care centers and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global market owing to a huge patient population, large geriatric population, high healthcare spending and strong government support for research & development. As per the report of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2014, over 14.1 million of new cancer cases were registered worldwide. Increasing prevalence of the disease has boosted the market growth in America. Additionally, changing lifestyle and smoking has fuelled the growth of the market.

Europe holds the second leading market in global eye cancer market which is followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market for eye cancer. Asia Pacific eye cancer market is majorly driven by Japan, India, and China owing to a huge patient pool, and rapidly developing healthcare sector. The Middle East and Africa contribute the least to the growth of global market. The Middle East dominates the market for The Middle East and Africa. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are expected to drive the Middle East eye cancer market. However, Africa holds the least share of the global market due to limited availability of medical facilities and poor economic condition of the region. However the growth of the Africa market is high due to the presence of opportunities for the development of the market.

Key Players

Some of key the players in the market are Novartis AG (Switzerland), Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (U.K.), Bayer AG (Germany), Amgen, Inc. (U.S.), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), AstraZeneca Plc. (U.K), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Janssen Biotech, Inc. (U.S.), Sanofi (France), AbbVie Inc. (U.S.), Takeda Pharmaceuticals (Japan), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), Merck & Co., Inc. (U.S.), Oncomed Pharmaceuticals (U.S.) and Immunomedics (U.S.).

