Global Osgood-Schlatter Market Highlights With Leading Players By 2023

Osgood–Schlatter disease (OSD), is inflammation of the knee and area adjacent to knee and is characterized by a painful bump just below the knee which worsens with activity. OSD is primarily the disease of growing adolescents especially experiencing growth spurts. OSD is common in those participating in sports and other physical activities especially high intensity sports such as running or jumping. OSD generally resolves with time especially with rest. OSD affects 4% of people at least once in their lifetime and is more common in males between the ages of 10 and 15. The male to female ratio is approximately 5:1. The symptoms of OSD includes knee pain, swelling, tenderness, increased warmth under the knee and others. In extreme cases OSD may result in fracture.

The market drivers for global Osgood-Schlatter market are rise in adult and young population, increasing awareness and screening, development of healthcare and orthopaedic centres, rise in sports culture, growing influence of sports media, growth of physiotherapy and advancements in drugs and surgery, development of extreme sports such as mountaineering, rock climbing etc. The market restraints are the complications of treatment such as pain, bleeding, high cost of treatment, competition from alternative treatment and self-correcting nature of the disease etc.

Market development represents the best strategy for the market growth. The market is expected to witness exponential growth over the review period owing to minimal invasive surgical procedures for the treatment of fractures associated with OSD.

Product development represents the best strategy for dominating the market as the present drug treatment is fraught with side effects and is also costly. Cost of the product will be a decisive factor in the developing regions such as Asia Pacific and especially Africa. The growing demand for better and minimally invasive surgical procedures is the greatest unmet need of the market.

Some of the key players profiled in the report are DJO Global, Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Breg, Inc., Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC, Ossur HF, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, and others.

The Americas accounts for a significant market share due to high expenditure on the health care and the large sports culture of the US. Additionally, the fastest uptake of new healthcare products in the US drives the Osgood-Schlatter market. Furthermore, concentration of the major healthcare companies and hospitals in the developed countries of this region coupled with large insurance penetration is adding fuel to the market growth. Moreover, the US expend high amount on its healthcare, which accounts for 16% of total GDP, which also increases the sale in Osgood-Schlatter market.

Europe is the second largest market in the world due to high income, strong healthcare penetration and rising popularity of sports such as soccer. The European market growth is led by countries such as Germany and France. The UK is expected to be the fastest growing market over the assessment period. The strong pharmaceutical industry in Germany is a strong driver behind the dominance of this country in Europe.

The large sporting culture and popularity of sports and media influence in the developed regions is expected to drive the future market. The development of extreme sports in the developed regions such as rock climbing, free running etc. is expected to develop the market in these regions.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly; China and India are likely to lead this market due to fast growing healthcare sector and large unmet needs over the forecast period. South East Asian countries such as China, India, and Malaysia are projected to contribute highly to the market growth. The growing penetration of healthcare insurance in the Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the future Osgood-Schlatter market in the region.

Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are estimated to drive the Middle East & African market. Other Middle East nations to watch out for are Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt and Iran. The African region is expected to witness a moderate growth owing to poor economic and political conditions, and poor healthcare development.

The global Osgood-Schlatter market has been segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment and end user.

Based on the diagnosis, the market has been segmented as physical examination, ultrasonography, X-ray, combination and other.

Based on the treatment, the market has been segmented as non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, physical therapy, knee braces and supports, surgery and others.

Based on the end user, the market has been segmented as hospitals & clinics, academic and research, and others.

