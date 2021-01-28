Balantidiasis Market with Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID19) & Trends That Will Drive Success

Market Highlights

Balantidiasis is a disease caused by the bacterium Balantidium coli which mainly affects the large intestine. The disease spreads through fecal-oral route due to the contamination of food and water by the feces of pig or human. Improper sanitary conditions and unsafe drinking water are important aspects for the spread of the diseases.

The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of communicable diseases in rural areas for developing countries. In addition, increasing research and development activities, technological advancements to identify the causes and risk factors for transmission of infectious agents and developing new solutions to minimize patient exposure is another major driver, fuelling the global market growth.

The global balantidiasis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period.

Major Players in the Market:

Some of the key players in the global market are Pfizer (U.S.), Abbott (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K), BD (U.S.), Sandoz International GmbH (Germany), Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC. (U.S.), Akorn, Inc. (U.S.), and PharmaDerm, A division of Fougera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (U.S.).

Regional Analysis

The market is found to be steady in Americas. Emphasis on healthy lifestyle and prevention of communicable diseases also influence the growth of the market. The prevalence of the disease is found to the higher rural South America than North American countries.

In Europe, the prevalence of balantidiasis is found to be low which is attributed to stringent regulations governing the manufacturing of food products and low prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases.

In Asia Pacific, the prevalence of balantidiasis is found increasing steadily as a result of increasing prevalence of colitis, chronic diarrhea, and, deep intestinal ulcerations, poor healthcare system, and availability of treatment options for various gastrointestinal diseases. According to the data from GLOBOCAN, in 2012, the age-standardized rate (ASR) of incidence of gastrointestinal diseases in Asia Pacific was 15.8 and mortality was 11.7 per 100,000. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the geriatric population in China in the year 2013 was 22.6 million which is expected to show a massive growth to 90.4 million in 2050.

In the Middle East & Africa, gastrointestinal diseases are a major cause of disability. The infection is mainly acquired due to ingestion of food and water contaminated by cysts.

Segmentation

The global balantidiasis market is segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into stool examination, sigmoidoscopy, biopsy, and others.

On the basis of treatment, the market is segmented into antibiotics, appendectomy, and others. Antibiotics segment is further divided into tetracycline, metronidazole, and others.

On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, and others.

