Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Market Research Report 2026

About Cloud Backup and Recovery

Cloud backup and recovery refers to backing up data online, which involves sending data to a remote server or an on-premises cloud server, which can be recovered when essential.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global cloud backup and recovery market to grow at a CAGR of 14.00% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cloud backup and recovery market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Cloud Backup and Recovery Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Amazon.com

• Barracuda Networks

• CA

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development

• NetApp

Market driver

• Reduction in IT expenditure

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Cloud backup data security threats

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Rise in cloud security applications

• For a full, detailed list, view our repor

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.

