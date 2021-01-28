Global Chemical Software Market Research Report 2026

About Chemical Software

Chemical software is used in the chemical industry for various purposes, such as chemical engineering, chemical mixing, building database, inventory management, International Standards of Organization (ISO) management, uncertainty analysis, practical tracking, visualization software, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and others.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global chemical software market to grow at a CAGR of 11.36% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global chemical software market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the chemical software.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ANSYS

• Frontline Data Solutions

• RURO

• SFS Chemical Safety

Market driver

• Digital transformation and automation of chemical industry

Market challenge

• System integration and interoperability glitches

Market trend

• Capacity expansion of chemical manufacturers in APAC

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

