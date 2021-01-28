Artificial Intelligence Software Market 2021 | Global Industry Research Report Till 2025

Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Research Report 2025 available on DecisionDatabases.com covers top company players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa along with analysing the market size, share, supply chain, import/exports and consumption values. The report provides segmentation of Artificial Intelligence Software Market by region, type and application along with industry forecast till 2025.

This report also researches and evaluates the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Artificial Intelligence Software industry, involving potential opportunity and challenges, drivers and risks. We present the impact assessment of Covid-19 effects on Artificial Intelligence Software and market growth forecast based on different scenario (optimistic, pessimistic, very optimistic, most likely etc.).

Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The major players covered in Artificial Intelligence Software are:

Google

Brighterion

Microsoft

Baidu

Salesforce

IBM

IFlyTek

Intel

SAP

KITT.AI

Yseop

Ada Support

Megvii Technology

IDEAL.com

Ipsoft

Brainasoft

Albert Technologies

Astute Solutions

NanoRep(LogMeIn)

H2O.ai

Wipro

By Type, Artificial Intelligence Software market has been segmented into:

On-Premise

Cloud-based

By Application, Artificial Intelligence Software has been segmented into:

Voice Processing

Text Processing

Image Processing

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Artificial Intelligence Software market in important countries (regions), including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

There are 14 Chapters to deeply display the global Artificial Intelligence Software market.

1 Artificial Intelligence Software Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

3 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size by Regions

5 North America Artificial Intelligence Software Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Artificial Intelligence Software Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence Software Revenue by Countries

8 South America Artificial Intelligence Software Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Artificial Intelligence Software by Countries

10 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Segment by Type

11 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Segment by Application

12 Global Artificial Intelligence Software Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

