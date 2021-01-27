Global Wearable Sensors Market Size 2019, Growth Analysis, Industry share, Revenue, Development Status, Business Strategy, Segmentation and Opportunity Assessment by 2025

Market Research Future published a research report on Wearable Sensors Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025 – Market Overview, Scope, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2025. Global Wearable Sensors Market is likely to value USD 11,076.90MN by the end of 2025 with a CAGR of 46.73% during the forecast period

Market Overview:

Wearable sensors are components of smart micro-controller enable electronic devices that can be worn or implanted or be incorporated into clothing as accessories. The sensors can sense stimuli such as temperature, movement, and others and exchange the data without human intervention. The global wearable sensors market is witnessing a growth cliff and is set to exponential growth. Wearable sensors perceive a massive demand owing to rapid adoption and omnipresence of smart devices and the exponent growth of end-users.

According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global wearable sensors market is expected to garner a valuation of USD 11,076.90MN by the end of 2025. In its recently published analysis, MRFR also asserts that the market would register an impressive CAGR of over 46.73% during the assessment period (2016-2025). The growing capacity and capabilities of wearable sensors owing to technological revolution such as the Internet of Things, growing adoption of internet and smart devices, falling cost of electronic manufacturing and the growing application expanse of wearable devices technology.

Major Players:

Players leading the global wearable sensors market include Wearable Technologies Service GmbH, InvenSense, Inc., Xsens Technologies, Rackspace Hosting Inc., Google Inc., STMicroelectronics, among others.

Global Wearable Sensors Market Segments

The report is segmented into four dynamics to widen the scope of understanding,

By Type : Motion Sensors, Medical-Based Sensors, Image Sensors, Position Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Inertial Sensors, among others.

By Application : Smart Wristwear, Smart Glasses, Smart Bodywears, Smart Footwear, And Other Wearable Devices among others.

By End-Users : Consumer Applications, Healthcare Applications, Enterprise and Industrial Applications among others.

By Regions : North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Global Wearable Sensors Market Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global wearable sensors market owing to the rapid adoption of latest technology, large per capita income, presence of large players and high investments in technology and research and development. The large research and technological ecology of the U.S. and the large industrial base provide a huge impetus to the growth of the market in the region.

The wearable sensors market in Europe is expected to make rapid strides. The proliferating healthcare and medical devices industry in the region is driving substantial market growth.

The Asia Pacific wearable sensors market is projected to emerge as the largest market in the future. Growing manufacturing activities and a technological base coupled with the growing adoption of the internet and smart technology is expected to drive the growth of the regional market.

Global Wearable Sensors Market: Information by Type (Motion Sensors, Medical-Based Sensors, Image Sensors, Position Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Inertial Sensors and Other Sensors), Application (Smart Wristwear, Smart Glasses, Smart Bodywear’s, Smart Footwear and other Wearable Devices), End User (Consumer Applications, Healthcare Applications and Enterprise and Industrial Applications) and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa)

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News :

November 01, 2019 —- Google announced acquisition of Fitbit for approximately $2.1 billion, or almost $7.35 per share. The move came as Google struggles to make a space in the smart devices market after the poor sales of google glass. Google is expected to gain a large market share and a large number of users with almost 100 million devices sold. Google will also gain custody of large wellness and behavioural data. Google has also stressed that Fitbit data will not be employed by Google for advertisements and it will provide Fitbit users the choice to delete their data.

