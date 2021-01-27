Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market Share, Sourcing Strategy, Downstream Buyers, Industry Size, Segmentation Analysis and Global Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis:

The global Anti-Graffiti Coatings Market has been analyzed with respect to five key regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The market in North America accounted for the largest share of the global anti-graffiti coatings market and is expected to grow at a significant rate during the review period. The growth is attributed to the growing construction industry with increasing investments in residential and commercial construction to meet the rising demand for modern residences and infrastructure. In the US, revenue from the construction industry crossed USD 1 trillion from 2016 to 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1.7 trillion by 2020.

Get Free Sample [email protected] https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7631

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. The expanding construction industry in developing nations such as India, China, Thailand, and Indonesia on account of increased spending on commercial construction is expected to drive the regional market growth. The Smart Cities Mission, an initiative by the Government of India for development, has led to a rapid increase in construction activities, such as tunnels and bridges. Also, in December 2016, the Thailand government approved around USD 25.2 billion for an infrastructure development plan for 2017, which includes railways, roads, and underground tunnels. This is expected to drive the demand for anti-graffiti coatings in the region.

Europe is another prominent market for Anti-graffiti Coatings Market on account of the rising residential construction. In 2017, the total construction output in the European Union amounted to around USD 1,454 billion, mainly due to the rise in construction activities in Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Nordic countries. Additionally, the ongoing tunnel projects in Europe such as Follo Line in Oslo/Norway and Citybanan in Stockholm/Sweden are likely to add to the regional market growth.

The market in Latin America is expected to witness moderate growth on account of the growing automotive industry coupled with rising demand for passenger vehicles.

The growing industrialization in the Middle East & Africa due to the shift from oil-based economy to industrial development together with increased investment in infrastructure projects are likely to support the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Key Players

Axalta Coating Systems

Teknos Group

CSL Silicones Inc.

Performance Solutions NZ Limited

Wacker Chemie AG

BASF SE

3M

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Sika AG

The Sherwin-Williams Company

NanoTech Coatings

A&I Coatings

Hydron Protective Coatings

DuluxGroup Ltd

Watson Coatings, Inc

Market Segmentation

The global anti-graffiti coatings market has been segmented by type, substrate, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of type, the global market has been segmented into sacrificial, semi-permanent, and permanent anti-graffiti coatings.

Based on substrate, the global market has been divided into metal, wood, concrete, pre-existing coatings, and others.

By end-use industry, the global market has been segmented into construction and transportation.

Related [email protected] http://www.marketwatch.com/story/smart-textiles-for-military-market-worldwide-analysis-competitive-landscape-future-trends-industry-size-and-regional-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-22

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/commercial-aircraft-propeller-systems-market-worldwide-analysis-competitive-landscape-future-trends-industry-size-and-regional-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-22

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/satellite-based-augmentation-systems-market-worldwide-analysis-competitive-landscape-future-trends-industry-size-and-regional-forecast-to-2021-2021-01-22

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/flight-navigation-system-market-worldwide-analysis-competitive-landscape-future-trends-industry-size-and-regional-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-22

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/commercial-airport-lighting-market-worldwide-analysis-competitive-landscape-future-trends-industry-size-and-regional-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-22

https://thedailychronicle.in/