Ultrasound Gastroscopes Market Size, Business Growth, Key Players and Future Scenario

It is estimated that the Global Ultrasound Gastroscopes Market valued USD 630.2 million in 2017 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of ~ 6.32% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023.

Ultrasound gastroscopes are medical devices used as a minimally invasive technique to diagnose and treat several diseases of the gastrointestinal tract such as gastrointestinal cancers, pancreatic conditions, and others.

The growing prevalence of gastric cancers such as upper and lower GI cancers, higher accuracy, and specificity of endoscopy ultrasound techniques, growing geriatric population, and technological advancements are some of the major factors boosting the growth of global ultrasound gastroscopes market.

According to the data by the World Health Organization, there were about 1.03 million cases of stomach cancer globally in the year 2018. However, the lack of skilled professionals and high cost associated with this device are considered to hamper the growth of the market over the forecasted period.

Regional Analysis

On the basis of the regional analysis, the Americas is anticipated to hold the largest market share of the global ultrasound gastroscopes market owing to the increasing demand for advanced diagnostic techniques especially in oncology, the availability of new and advanced products in the US and increasing prevalence of pancreatic cancers in the region. Europe is expected to register a significant amount of growth in the global ultrasound gastroscopes market.

