Oral Anticoagulants Market Business Volumes, and Investment Report with Opportunities Analysis

The Global Oral Anticoagulants Market is expected to grow at CAGR of 12.50% to reach USD 22,561.24 million by 2023

Anticoagulant is a drug, when added to blood, prevents it from clotting. Anticoagulants achieve their effect by suppressing the synthesis or function of various clotting factors that are normally present in the blood. Such drugs are often used to prevent the formation of blood clots (thrombi) in the veins or arteries or the enlargement of a clot that is circulating in the bloodstream.

Increasing cardiovascular disorders, rising geriatric population, and increasing surgical procedures support the growth of the global oral anticoagulants market in recent years. However, the high cost is likely to restrain market growth over the forecast period.

Segment Analysis

The global oral anticoagulants market has been segmented into product, disease indication, distribution channel, and region. Based on product, the oral anticoagulants market has been segmented into novel oral anticoagulant and warfarin. On the basis of disease indication, the global oral anticoagulants market has been segmented into atrial fibrillation (AF)/ stroke prevention and deep vein thrombosis/ pulmonary embolism, and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the global oral anticoagulants market has been segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and E-commerce.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global oral anticoagulants market. This is owing to increasing cardiovascular disorders and increasing surgical procedures. Europe showed a considerable amount of growth in the market due to the rising geriatric population. Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the market.

