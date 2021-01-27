Influenza Diagnostics Market insight research along with worldwide major key players

The Influenza Diagnostics Market is estimated to be valued at USD 954.512 million by 2023 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period 2018-2023

Based on type of flu, the type A flu segment accounted for the largest market share in 2017, with a market value of USD 286.401 million. Influenza is a contagious respiratory infection caused by numerous flu viruses which affect the nose, throat, and lungs. As per the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) Report 2015, the influenza virus is responsible for seasonal epidemics affecting over 200,000 people with a death toll of approximately 30,000 to 50,000 patients every year in the US.

As per the World Health Organization Report (WHO) 2017, influenza virus-infected 5% to 15% of the global population.



Segment Analysis

The global influenza diagnostics market is segmented into type of flu, test type, and end user. On the basis of type of flu, the global influenza diagnostics market is further sub-segmented as type A flu, type B flu, and type C flu. The type A flu accounted for the market value of USD 286.401 million in 2017.

