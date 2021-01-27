Structured Cabling Market COVID – 19 Analysis Research Report by Forecast to 2023

Structured Cabling Market Highlights:

As per the Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis, the global structured cabling market is expected to achieve a valuation of USD 17,181.2 million, with 10.0% CAGR from 2016 to 2022 (forecast period). The report offers a review of current developments in the global structured cabling market. In addition, the report addresses the effect of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the global structured cabling market.

Structured Cabling Market include a set of cables and hardware that make up the telecommunication infrastructure of management systems in enterprises. Telecommunications infrastructure helps to transfer voice, video, and data signals from one point to another through a communication network. For a smooth network link, different types of connecting devices and cables are required.

Market Dynamics:

The structured cabling market is rising due to the increasing demand for internet connectivity. The increase in demand for Power over Ethernet is due to the growing demand for structured cabling that meets the need for higher bandwidth and power while limiting the temperature rise. In 2017, Corning Incorporated reported that three of its groundbreaking structured cabling products are considered the best product for communications in the market. The growing need for such structured cabling is due to the proliferation of e-commerce, retail spaces, extensive warehousing and logistics, auto, hypermarkets, and other optical communications products, which has contributed to the growth of these markets. Next generation networks boost network scalability and optimize link performance.

Power over Ethernet has evolved as the power strategy used in structured cabling. It provides power and data to network devices. Companies like CommScope Inc. (U.S.), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Hitachi Cable America, Inc. (U.K.), Panduit (U.S.), Legrand SA (France), Corning, Inc. (U.S.) are the top manufacturers in the market. The high speed of the internet is attributed to the growing use of fiber optics and coaxial cables, which is gaining market demand. With the requirement of high bandwidth among companies, faster data transmission is considered to be imperative.

Request a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2266

Major Key Players:

The key participants identified by MRFR in the global structured cabling market are –CommScope Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Hitachi Cable America, Inc. (U.K.), Legrand SA (France), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), Nexans S.A. (France), Corning, Inc. (U.S.), Belden Incorporated (U.S), Teknon Corporation (U.S.), Panduit (U.S), Siemon (U.S), Superior Essex (Georgia), ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Paige Electric (U.S), and Brand-rex (Scotland) among others.

Market Segmentation:

The global structured cabling market has been bifurcated on the basis of wire category, application, product type, and industry.

Based on wire category, the global structured cabling market has been segmented into category 5e, category 6, category 6a, category 7, and others. Category 6 is leading the market and has generated USD 5,137.17 million in 2016 and is predicted to grow with 10.77% CAGR.

Based on application, the global structured cabling market has been segmented into specialty LAN and WAN. WAN holds the largest market share and is estimated to grow at 11.13% CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the global structured cabling market has been segmented into copper, co-axil, and fiber. Copper wire is leading the market and has generated USD 7,587.09 million in 2016 and is predicted to grow with 10.24% CAGR.

Based on industry, the global structured cabling market has been segmented into IT & telecommunication, BFSI, commercial, industrial, automotive, and others. IT & Telecommunication is leading the market and has generated USD 2,524.8 million in 2016 and is predicted to grow with 11.07% CAGR.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of the global structured cabling market is being studied for regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is one of the leading regions in terms of market share in the structured cabling industry due to the high penetration of the Internet of Things and the development of a range of IoT and cloud-related technologies in the region. The structured cabling market in Europe’s region is expected to see rapid growth in the coming years. In comparison, Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India are emerging markets for structured cabling and are expected to be the highest CAGR in the coming years due to growing awareness among individuals and the growth of technology hubs.

Read More: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/wearable-security-device-market-size-covid—19-outbreak-segments-growth-and-trends-by-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-05

Read More: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bim-software-market-size-share-technologies-analysis-business-strategy-future-plans-development-status-and-trends-by-forecast-2023-impact-of-covid-19-2021-01-20

Read More: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/blockchain-in-fintech-market-market-booming-trends-share-growth-challenges-key-players-industry-segments-and-competitors-analysis-impact-of-covid-19-2021-01-20

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 524/528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

https://thedailychronicle.in/