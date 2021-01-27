Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market: Growth Opportunities, Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Regional Analysis

Market Highlights:

The Global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market is anticipated to have held a market value of USD 2.12 billion in the year 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

Growing prevalence and incidence of various disorders, growth in the number of accidents, and growth in the number of surgeries are expected to drive the growth of market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), each year around 630,000 Americans die from heart disease. On other hand, lack of reimbursements policy; and extensive clinical data requirements for launching products can restrain the market growth over the assessment period.

Regional Analysis:Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global surgical sealants and adhesives market owing to the presence of well-developed healthcare sector, growing prevalence and incidence of various disorders, growth in the number of accidents, and growth in the number of surgeries. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global surgical sealants and adhesives market owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with increasing adoption of new technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the large population base of the diabetic patients and increasing developments in healthcare segment. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa region is expected to account for the least market share in the global surgical sealants and adhesives market.

