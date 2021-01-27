Particle Therapy Market Covering Competitive Scenario & Market Dynamics throughout 2023

Market Highlights:

Particle Therapy Market are used for the treatment of various type of cancer such as prostate cancer, lung cancer, pediatric cancer, head and neck cancer, breast cancer, and others by using most advanced areas of external beam radiation therapy.The increasing number of cancers affected population, increasing adoption of particle therapy, and rising particle therapy centers across the globe are the major factors driving the growth of the global particle therapy market. Additionally, increasing R&D spending and aggressive strategies adopted by the top players are fueling the growth of the market during forecast period. For instance, according to report published by Particle Therapy Co-Operative Group, in 2016, till 2014 around 1802 patients were treated with particle therapy. Whereas, in United States, around 78,613 cancer patients were treated with particle therapy till 2016.The high costs associated with establishments of centers and lack of reimbursement policy are likely to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

