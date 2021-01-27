Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market: In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Applications & Emerging Growth Factors

Market Highlights:

As per the latest report published by Market Research Future (MRFR), the Global Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market is set to surpass a valuation of USD 2,300 Mn by the year 2023, reflecting a healthy CAGR. ITP is a blood related disorder that cause abnormal clotting. Some of the discomforts caused by the disease include bruising, bleeding and severe drop in platelets counts. Both minors and adults can develop the condition. The disease is classified into primary and secondary form. Primary form of ITP occurs on its own while the latter is an offshoot of another condition. The condition can be triggered by reactive medications, autoimmune disease, pregnancy and certain type of cancers.

ITP is among the most commonly occurring disorder across the globe. In addition, the incidence rate has continued to spiral upwards in recent years. Factors as such as are fueling the demand for drugs and therapeutics for ITP. Currently, there are four treatment options available for ITP – intravenous immune globulin (IVIG), thrombopoietin receptor agonists, corticosteroids and immune-suppressing drugs. Though these treatment options have gained a healthy mileage, they come with certain degree of risk of side-effects. Nonetheless, increased focus towards innovation and R&D is likely to create new avenues for market players in the foreseeable future.

