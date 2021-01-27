Corporate Wellness Market: Emerging Technologies, Competition & Strategies of Key Players, Regional Analysis and Forecast By 2023

Overview:

The global market report on Corporate Wellness Market is slated to grow substantially during the forecast period of 2018 to 2023. In 2017, the global market valuation was USD 49.7 billion. Market Research Future (MRFR) included several factors that can promote global market growth. During the forecast period from 2018 to 2023, the global market would rise with a 7% CAGR.

The global market would grow with the rising demand for plans to increase productivity, curbing of healthcare expenditure, growing number of white-collar workers, and others are expected to boost the global market investment. Such projects are expected to inspire morale and the quality of work of people associated with the company. It is also getting boosted by the changing consumption habit, smoking, obesity, and sedentary lifestyle. The rise in private sector Capex is expected to back the global corporate wellness market in the coming days.

