Self-Adhesive Labels Market is Poised to Reflect 4.9% CAGR by 2023 | Top Leading Companies Avery Dennison, Americk Packaging Group, Coveris Holdings, Mondi Group, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Henkel AG & Co.

As per Market Research Future (MRFR), the Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2017-2023 (forecast period). The report offers a comprehensive and in-depth review of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global self-adhesive labels market.

Self-adhesive labels are typically used to fix packaging. These labels provide essential information on the product. They are also used for decorative purposes to draw attention and entice consumers. These labels are multifaceted systems and contain information printed on the surface. Self-adhesive labels consist of three layers, i.e., the release liner, the adhesive layer, and the face material. The release liner is mainly made of paper, which is silicone coated on one side. Demand for self-adhesive labels is rising rapidly and is expected to develop at the same pace over the assessment period due to increasing consumer awareness of product content.

Market Dynamics

High growth in the transport and logistics sector across the globe is a crucial driver of market growth. Strict government guidelines on food safety in emerging economies serve as a driving force for the development of the market for self-adhesive labels. In addition, the growing demand for consumer products alongside the flexible packaging industry will provide a range of growth opportunities for the market to expand in the near future. The popularity of these labels among manufacturers is growing due to their efficient labeling solutions and cost savings. This will further bolster the growth of the market. However, the fluctuating price of raw materials and the lack of awareness of different types of labeling techniques can hinder the growth of this market.

Notable players in the self-adhesive labels market are Avery Dennison Corporation, Americk Packaging Group, Muroll GmbH, Constantia Flexibles Group Gmbh, SVS Labels, and CCL Industries Inc. H.B. Fuller Company, Coveris Holdings S.A., Royston Labels Ltd., Mondi Group, UPM-Kymmene Oyj, Henkel AG & Co., S&K LABEL spol.sare among others.

Market Segmentation

The global self-adhesive labels market has been segmented based on compositions, type, and application.

By compositions, the global self-adhesive labels market has been segmented into release liner, adhesive layer, and face stock.

By type, the global self-adhesive labels market has been segmented into the temporary or removable and permanent. Permanent labels had the highest market share in 2016. Permanent self-adhesive labels are commonly used in electrical and electronic appliances, HVAC, etc. These labels cannot be reused after using the contents inside the package and are normally used for singular usage. These labels offer product information to consumers and prove useful for branding and business communication. These features, which are provided by permanent self-adhesive labels, are therefore a significant factor in the huge segmental growth of the global market for self-adhesive labels. Temporary or removable self-adhesive labels are primarily used as price tags or advertisement materials.

By application, the global self-adhesive labels market has been segmented into consumer goods, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and others. Consumer goods dominate the application segment of the global market for self-adhesive labels. The food & beverage sector is expected to expand at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. Self-adhesive labels have a wide variety of applications in the F&B industry due to rising consumer awareness related to product content. The pharmaceutical industry is another major application of the market. These types of labels are used in pharmaceutical packaging items and provide a wide variety of functionalities, such as track and trace measures, anti-counterfeit measures, and product numbering. The increasing use of permanent self-adhesive labels in the pharmaceutical sector is boosting the growth of the industry.

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the global self-adhesive labels market has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

The North American region dominates the global market for self-adhesive labels, primarily due to the pharmaceutical industry’s fast growth. As stated by the American Foundation for the Blind, about 20 million people in the United States experience vision loss, and it is now mandatory to include braille labels on pharmaceutical labels. This provides a significant opportunity for the braille self-adhesive labels industry in the U.S. The country has a significant contribution to the global and North American market for self-adhesive labels.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to rise at the highest CAGR in the forecast period due to accelerated growth in the retail sector. The growth of the e-commerce industry adds to the need for packaging that uses self-adhesive labels. Growing industrial activities in the area, leading to the growth of the market. Increased spending capacity and changing lifestyles are also generating a massive opportunity for the global market for self-adhesive labels. China, India, Indonesia, and Japan are the major contributors to the Asia Pacific industry. China has the largest share of the regional market due to the strong demand from the consumer goods industry.

