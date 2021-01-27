Dietary Supplements Market Covid-19 Impact and Size, Trends, Demands, Overview and Growth Analysis by 2025

Dietary supplements are medicines designed to provide a specific nutrient to make up for its shortage in the human body. Personalized nutrition is an emerging field in which manufacturers can offer medicines to customers based on their preference. Breakthroughs in dietary supplements and advances in production methods have extended their scope indefinitely. The global dietary supplements in the age of personalized medicine market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) focuses on pertinent drivers and challenges for the period of 2017 to 2025 (forecast period).

Request a FREE Sample Copy of Report: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1134

Market Scope

The global dietary supplements in the age of personalized nutrition market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period. The change in dietary habits of consumers is one of the major drivers of the market. The large geriatric populace with its susceptibility to chronic diseases is expected to be one of the biggest consumer bases for the market. According to the WHO, the elderly population numbers can exceed more than 2 billion by 2050. This can cause a huge strain to healthcare expenditure of nations. Dietary supplements can play its role in strengthening the immune system and keeping diseases its bay.

The health-consciousness wave among teens, adults, and other demographics can be lucrative for the market in the coming years. The hectic work schedules of consumers has led to the formulation of supplements in digestible forms. For instance, awareness of weight loss programs have led to customers in India and China has increased the protein intake in this region. Brand campaigns aimed at customers will create awareness among the masses and encourage supplementary intake.

Read More News Article:

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/polyimide-film-market-growth-share-demand-and-applications-forecast-2023-2021-01-23

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/composite-doors-and-windows-market-2021-industry-size-trends-segments-top-vendors-opportunity-competitive-scenario-recent-developments-and-forecast-research-2021-01-23

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pre-engineered-buildings-market-2021-industry-overview-trends-demand-key-insights-end-users-top-companies-development-status-and-growth-forecast-by-2023-2021-01-23

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/transparent-barrier-packaging-films-market-2021-industry-size-share-growth-development-trends-top-leading-companies-future-opportunities-and-forecast-research-2021-01-23

https://thedailychronicle.in/