Global Photomask  Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Photomask Industry

Description

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

Photomasks are high-purity quartz or glass plates that contain a pattern of ICs. These are used in the reproduction of pattern structures for manufacturing printed circuit boards, electronic circuits, and LCD displays, and for the serial production of reticles and other microstructures.

Photomasks are used at wavelengths of 365 nm, 248 nm, and 193 nm. ICs are manufactured layer by layer, where each layer requires a unique photomask. As current generation ICs typically have 25-60 layers, the manufacturing process of photomasks has become complex.

Photomask, also known as photomask, photomask, lithography mask, reticle, etc., is a graphic “negative” in the manufacturing process of downstream industries and is the bearing of intellectual property information such as graphic design and process technology. a. In the lithography process, the mask is the carrier of the design graphics. Through photolithography, the design pattern on the mask plate is transferred to the photoresist, and then the pattern is etched onto the substrate to achieve the transfer of the pattern to the silicon wafer. The mask is an important part in the lithography process, and its performance has an important influence on the lithography.

The structure of the photomask is shown in the figure below, and its glass material can be selected according to different requirements. At present, with the advancement of process technology, quartz glass with low thermal expansion coefficient, low sodium content, high chemical stability and high light penetration characteristics is the mainstream, and an opaque chromium film with a thickness of about 100 nm is coated on it as As a layer and about 20nm of chromium oxide to reduce light reflection and increase the stability of the process.

Global Photomask Key Players:

From the perspective of manufacturers, the current global mask plate manufacturers are mainly concentrated in several giants in Japan and the United States, including Japan Toppan Printing, Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., Photronics, Hoya, SK Electronics, etc. Among them, Photronics, Nippon Printing Co., Ltd. DNP and Japan Toppan Printing Co., Ltd. Toppan accounted for more than 80% of the global mask plate market share. In addition, wafer fabs will also provide self-made masks in-house. For example, Intel, TSMC, Samsung, etc. all have self-made masks.

Photomask Classification

Segment by Type, the Photomask market is segmented into

Quartz Mask

Soda Mask

Toppan

Film

In addition to material classification, semiconductor photomasks can also be classified according to size, the following table is the common size of semiconductor photomasks

Segment by Application, the Photomask market is segmented into

Semiconductor

Flat Panel Display

Touch Industry

Circuit Board

The following table shows the main application fields and specific applications of semiconductor photomasks.

Application Industry

Flat Panel Display

TFT Photomask

AMOLED Photomask

STN Photomask

Touch Industry

In Cell/On Cell Photomask

OGS Photomask

Semiconductor

IC-Bumping Photomask

IC-Foundry Photomask

IC-Substrate Photomask

LED Photomask

Circuit Board

FPC Photomask

HDI Photomask

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Photomask industry.

The reason why the photomask can be used as a template for pattern transfer is that there is no chromium film. Where there is a chromium film, the light cannot penetrate, otherwise, the light can be irradiated through the quartz glass and coated with photoresist On the wafer, the wafer can be developed to produce different patterns. It is precisely because the photomask plate can be used for a large number of pattern transfers, so the defect density on the photomask plate will directly affect the excellent product rate of the product.

Step 1: Based on the design data, apply laser beam to the designated area for the photo resist to be exposed.

Step 2: For positive type photo resist, by being exposed to the light, the photo resist coating of the exposed area is removed by the exposure process.

Step 3: Chrome area on the revealed surface is removed by etching.

Step 4: Remove the remaining photo resist on the chrome. After rinsing, the photomask pattern is completed.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Photomask YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ xx million in 2019. The market size of Photomask will reach US$ xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

At present, the outbreak of new coronary pneumonia is spreading all over the world. Countries such as Europe, the United States, Japan, and South Korea are undergoing the test of the outbreak, while China has been under the strong control of the country, and the epidemic has been initially controlled. The outbreak of the global epidemic will have a certain impact on the pattern of the semiconductor industry, especially the intensification of the epidemic in Japan, Europe and the United States will affect the supply of semiconductor materials. The Chinese epidemic situation has been well controlled, and in some sub-sectors of semiconductor materials, Chinese companies have achieved partial Chinese substitution. China has a first-mover advantage in supply, and Chinese semiconductor materials companies will usher in a golden development period.

The size of China’s photomask market has maintained steady growth. In 2016, the size of the Chinese market was 4046 million US dollars. By 2026, the size of the Chinese market will be xx million US dollars.

The flat panel display industry in mainland China is currently in a period of rapid development, and the demand for the mask industry continues to increase. According to IHS statistics, the demand for mask plates in the flat panel display industry in mainland China accounts for the global share, rising from 22% in 2015 to 38% in 2019. In the future, with the further transfer of related industries to the domestic market, the demand for mask plates in the domestic flat panel display industry will continue to rise. It is estimated that by 2026, the global demand for mask plates in the flat panel display industry in mainland China will reach XX%.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Photomask market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Photomask market in terms of both revenue and volume.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Photomask market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on sales (volume), revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales and revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Production and Pricing Analyses

Readers are provided with deeper production analysis, import and export analysis, and pricing analysis for the global Photomask market. As part of production analysis, the report offers accurate statistics and figures for production capacity, production volume by region, and global production and production by each type segment for the period 2015-2026.

In the pricing analysis section of the report, readers are provided with validated statistics and figures for price by manufacturer and price by region for the period 2015-2020 and price by each type segment for the period 2015-2026. The import and export analysis for the global Photomask market has been provided based on region.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Photomask market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on sales by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Photomask market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Photomask market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Hoya

DNP

SK-Electronics

Toppan

Photronics

LG Innotek

Compugraphics Photomask Solutions

Taiwan Mask

IGI

Nippon Filcon

HTA

ShenZheng QingVi

Plasma Therm

Photomask Breakdown Data by Type

Quartz Mask

Soda Mask

Toppan

Film

Photomask Breakdown Data by Application

Semiconductor

Flat Panel Display

Touch Industry

Circuit Board

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Photomask market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of volume for the period 2015-2026.

Continued…

