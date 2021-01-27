Global Cloud Gaming  Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Cloud Gaming -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025” To Its Research Database

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Cloud Gaming -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2026” To Its Research Database

Cloud gaming, also known as gaming on demand, is an online gaming technology based on Cloud computing. Cloud game technology enables the thin client with relatively limited graphics processing and data computing capabilities to run high-quality games. In a cloud game scene, the game is not played in the player’s game terminal, but in the cloud server, and the cloud server will render the game scene as a video and audio stream, which will be transmitted to the player’s game terminal through the network. The game terminal does not need to have powerful graphics computing and data processing capabilities, but only needs to have basic streaming media playback capabilities and the ability to obtain input instructions from the player and send them to the cloud server.

The promotion effect of short-term occupant economy factors in mobile game market is obvious. Of the 792,000 publishers on Apple’s App Store and Google Play in the third quarter of 2019, 108,000 were game publishers, according to Sensor Tower. Mobile games now account for 33 per cent of all app downloads, 74 per cent of consumer spending and 10 per cent of all in-app time. By the end of 2019, nearly one-third of the global population (2.4 B) will play mobile phone games. 50% of mobile app users play games, making the category as popular as Music apps such as Spotify and Apple Music, and second only to social media and communications apps in terms of time spent.

The major manufacturers and listed companies actively layout, cloud game platform is expected to benefit. In recent years, all links in the industry chain (Internet platform, hardware manufacturers, etc.) actively enter the game cloud, frequent action.

In 2019, cloud game platforms such as Google “Stadia”, Tencent, Microsoft xCloud, Netease cloud game BETA and so on were successively launched, which, to a certain extent, enhanced the opportunities for high-quality games to contact with players. For example, on “Tencent play now”, players can “click and play”, eliminating the waiting time and trial and error cost of downloading games.

With the approach of 5G commercialization in 2020, major manufacturers are accelerating their layout in the field of cloud game services. In February, NVIDIA launched Geforce Now, a cloud-based gaming platform. NS, PS4, Xbox legal channels and other game consoles and PC platform Steam China are also expected to further promote in China, further enriching the distribution channels of games.

The major Cloud Gaming player in the market

Google (US)

Microsoft (US)

Tencent (China)

NetEase (China)

NVIDIA (US)

Intel (US)

Amazon (US)

Advanced Micro Devices (US)

Sony (Japan)

IBM (US)

Alibaba (China)

Jump Gaming (US)

Blade (US)

Paperspace (US)

Vortex (Poland)

Playgiga (Spain)

Activision (US)

Ubitus (Taiwan)

Playkey (US)

Loudplay (Russia)

Electronic Arts (US)

Hatch (Finland)

Blacknut (France)

CENTURY HUATONG GROUP (China)

Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Technology Group (China)

Perfect World Pictures (China)

Kingsoft (China)

Globally, NVIDIA (USA) is the market leader in cloud games. The company develops Ground Power Units (GPU) provide solutions to major problems in computer science. It focuses on the market for Ground Power Units (GPU) -based visual computing and accelerated computing platforms. These platforms integrate processors, system software, programmable algorithms, systems, and services on the market. The company is focusing on virtual reality (VR), high performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI), driven by continued demand for better 3D graphics and gaming.

The cloud gaming market in the Asia-pacific region is expected to grow at a significant rate Under COVID- 19, The Asian market is expected to return to high growth in 2020 and beyond with Coronavirus COVID- 19 Global Cases and COVID-19 Outbreak Evolution trend, especially in public service procurement in China. In the meantime, 5G infrastructure development plans Drives the growth of the Asia-pacific market. In addition, the cost-effective nature of cloud gaming platforms is driving their use in a variety of new customer categories that differ in terms of game system investment due to their cost.

In March 2020, the cloud game platform of youzu network was launched and tested. On March 18 2020, Sanqi interactive entertainment and Huawei cloud held an online press conference to release a cloud game product “eternal age”. Currently, the company is striving to develop cloud game technology and system, and cooperating with Huawei around 5G and ARM android cloud games, and will build its own cloud game platform in the future. In June 2019, Shunwang Technology officially released Shunwang Technology cloud computer and cloud travel solutions, and at the end of the 19 launch test; On March 18, 2020, Shunwang Technology officially announced that it would release the first cloud game system combining hardware and software in China this month and introduce a large screen scene, leading cloud games to enter the cross-screen era. In addition, CENTURY HUATONG GROUP, Perfect World and other Chinese listed game companies are also stepping up the development of cloud game platform.

5G ushered in a large-scale construction period in China. Starting from the second quarter of 2019, the industry performance began a u-shaped reversal, and the construction of 5G and other “new infrastructure” under the influence of the epidemic is expected to accelerate.

Cloud games, as an important channel carrier extending from mobile game to terminal games and host games, have entered a rapid development period with the acceleration of 5G construction.

However, the COVID-19 epidemic has entered the period of COVID-19 in Europe and America, By 24:00 on April 4, the number of confirmed cases in China had dropped to 1,376, and 1024 asymptomatic infections were still under medical observation. As of 8 o ‘clock on April 15, 207 countries and regions outside China had confirmed 2,004,989 cases, with 1,392,797 new cases confirmed, and 126,830 more than 120,000 cases died. The number of confirmed cases and deaths in overseas countries were far higher than that in China. Europe and the United States have been the hardest hit: the United States is the world’s largest country with more than 500,000 confirmed cases, with a total of 549,362 confirmed cases. There were 360 new confirmed cases and 17 new deaths compared to April 14, 2020.

Affected by the restrictions on travel and offline entertainment, the game users and the flow of games increased significantly. The chief executive of Telecom Italia said on a conference call that its network traffic grew more than 70 percent year on year in the first two weeks of March, mainly from online games like fortress night.

According to GameLook, activision new film, “call of duty: zone of war,” attracted 6 million simultaneous viewers on its first day; As of March 15, the number of users had reached 15 million.

During the same period, Steam and CS: GO reached a peak of 20.313,000 and 1.024 million respectively. At present, the overseas business of a-share game companies is mainly concentrated in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Europe and the United States. Among the TOP100 mobile game markets in the United States, Japan and South Korea with severe epidemic, the market share of Chinese manufacturers is 14.8%, 16% and 29.4% respectively. In January this year, the domestic TOP 30 mobile game distributors earned more than $1.56 billion globally, accounting for 28.2% of the global mobile game revenue. Under the circumstance of this round of overseas epidemic driving online traffic growth, domestic game business overseas performance is expected to be improved.

According to media reports on April 3, Amazon is planning to follow in the footsteps of Google Stadia and launch its own cloud game service, currently code-named “Project Tempo”. While few details were available, the plan was confirmed on press day and the service is expected to launch as soon as this year. An “early version” of Project Tempo was originally planned for this year, but may be delayed until 2021 due to the new outbreak.

Under the influence of the epidemic, online entertainment has fully benefited. With the upgrading of epidemic prevention and control measures in Europe and the United States and the shutdown of sports events, game activity and game flow have been improved.

