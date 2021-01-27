Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market Global Profit Growth, COVID – 19 Outbreak, Industry Segments, Competitor Landscape and Business Trends

Optical Transport Network Market Scenario:

The global optical transport network market 2020 is poised to scale new heights. Increasing deployment of connected devices and rising applications of machine to machine communications is supposed to drive the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The report, published by MRFR Market Research Future, highlights that the global optical transport network market is presumed to strike 12.3% CAGR across the forecast period 2019 to 2025. It is also prognosticated that the optical transport network market size will reach a mark of USD 43.73 Bn by the end of 2025 in terms of revenue valuation.

Increasing amount of data being generated everyday resonates growth potential for the expansion of the Optical Transport Network Market. In addition, the growth of the telecommunications industry to cater to rising consumer demands is also expected to influence market growth rate positively. Also, the higher bandwidth demands are expected to catapult the optical transport network market on upward trajectory. The product is gaining popularity as it offers reduction in latency while offering seamless data transmission. These advantages are prognosticated to lead the augmentation of the optical transport network market in the coming years.

Rising applications of IoT in smart home and smart buildings is projected to catalyze growth of the optical transport network market in the near future. Increase in residential applications is supposed to boost the growth rate of the market in the foreseeable future. Also, rising demand for increasing bandwidth in the government sector is also prognosticated to drive the proliferation of the market during the evaluation period. Growing usage of wavelength division multiplexing is also expected to impact the market greatly in the upcoming years. On the other side, requirement for high initial investment is one of the retraining factors of the optical transport network market growth.

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on Optical Transport Network Market. The growth sectors of the Optical Transport Network Market are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

Competitive Dashboard

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Cisco System Inc (US), ZTE Corp (China), Cienna Corporation (US), Fujitsu Ltd (Japan), Alcatel-Lucent SA (France), ADVA Optical Networking (Germany), Infinera (US), ADTRAN (US), Britestream Networks Inc. (US), Aliathon Technology Ltd (US), Aten Technology Inc (Taiwan), Allied Telesyn (US), and Advanced Micro Devices Inc (US) hold major optical transport network market share.

Market Segmentation:

The segments of the optical transport network market, based on technology, are DWDN (Dense Wavelength Division Multiplexer), WDN (Wavelength Division Multiplexer), and others (SONET/SDH).

On the basis of service, the optical transport network market has been segmented into network support, network design, and others.

On the basis of component, the segments of the optical transport network market are optical packet platform, optical switch, and others.

On the basis of end-user, the segments of the optical transport network market are government, IT and telecom, retail, healthcare, and others.

Regional Analysis:

This MRFR report covers a detailed regional analysis of the global optical transport network market, which spans across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America. These regional segments are also sub-segmented for a narrowed study on the basis of country level markets. Rising applications of wavelength division multiplexing across domains are prognosticated to drive the growth of the optical transport network industry.

In addition, rising awareness about the next-generation optical transport network is presumed to lead the augmentation of the market in the forthcoming years. The U.S. is anticipated to have a favorable share of the regional market over the assessment period. APAC is presumed to mark the highest rate of growth. Increasing digitization across verticals is supposed to boost OTN market growth rate in the near future. Rising presence of key participants is also supposed to affect the growth of the optical transport network market positively.

