Global Marketing Automation Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The global marketing automation software market will touch USD 10,418.6 million at a 12.7% CAGR between 2019- 2025, states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Marketing automation software, simply put, is a solution that helps marketers to manage repetitive marketing tasks with ease, such as handling mobile marketing, social media posts, and emails. This also enables enterprises to identify multichannel behavior and customers’ data transaction.

Various factors are propelling the global market automation software market share. According to the recent MRFR report, such market driving force include growing adoption of social media platforms for advertising, growing implementation of marketing tools from different industry verticals for marketing campaigns through websites, online advertising, and web search, increasing use of mobile marketing and email-based marketing tools, preference for a personalized shopping experience, and heavy investments on digital marketing.

On the contrary, the current COVID-19 pandemic, the availability of free marketing and open-source automation, and privacy and security concerns may limit the global marketing automation software market growth over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global marketing automation software market based on deployment, application, organization size, and vertical.

By deployment, the global marketing automation software market is segmented into cloud and on-premise. Of these, the cloud segment will lead the market over the forecast period.

By application, the global marketing automation software market is segmented into campaign management, social media marketing, inbound marketing, mobile marketing, email marketing, digital marketing, and others.

By organization size, the global marketing automation software market is segmented into large enterprise and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). Of these, the SMEs will dominate the market over the forecast period.

By vertical, the global marketing automation software market is segmented into advertising, government, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, BFSI, media and entertainment, and others. Of these, the retail segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period.

Key Players

Leading players profiled in the global marketing automation software market report include ActiveCampaign, Prospect.io, Autopilot, Sendinblue, Ontraport, Marketo, Inc., Teradata Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., HubSpot Inc., SAS Institute Inc., SAP SE, Cognizant, Adobe Systems Inc., Act-On Software Inc., IBM Corporation, and Oracle Corporation. Industry players have incorporated several key market strategies to stay at the forefront, such as mergers, new product launches, strategic alliances, and others.

