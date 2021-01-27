Global Cloud Encryption Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026

Cloud encryption is a part of enterprise key management and used in securing the data transferred to the cloud. It includes creation, maintenance, access, and deletion. The global cloud encryption market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) takes a deeper look into the industry and outlines projections for the period for 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). The COVID-19 pandemic and its implications on the industry are explored in the report.

Market Scope

The cloud encryption market is expected to grow at approximately USD 2,959 million by 2023 at 29% CAGR over the forecast period. Cloud solution accounts for highest market share as it helps enterprises by minimizing cost associated with the IT infrastructure. Cloud solution enables enterprise to focus on core business competencies. It provides enterprises with data protection and security, efficiently manages data storage and privacy issues, offers data integrity and provides information related to governance and make enterprise legally prepared.

Safeguards against cyberattacks and compliance to cyber guidelines are projected to drive market growth over the forecast period. Adoption of cloud solutions across businesses can facilitate the demand or cloud encryption. Rising spending from the IT industry and increased investments by governments for securing the data and storage of valid documents can bolster the market demand.

But lack of awareness of the technology and high installation costs can restrain market growth.

Segmentation

The cloud encryption market is segmented on the basis of component, service model, cloud deployment, organization size, and vertical.

By component, it is segmented into service and solution. The service segment is sub-segmented into managed service and professional service.

By service model, it is segmented into software-as-a-service, infrastructure-as-a-service, and platform-as-service. Software as a service platform helps in delivering centrally hosted applications over the internet.

