Global GPS Tracker Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2017-2026

Drivers and Restraints

The adoption of a GPS tracking system is observed mainly for safety purposes in transportation, fleet management, patrols, and asset tracking, among others, affects the growth of the global GPS tracker market. The effect of GPS tracker software has enhanced connectivity with precision navigation and tracking, smartphones, and simpler operations. Also, the deployment of GPS trackers to reduce labour costs, enhance customer service, control field staff activities and eradicate employee theft is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. The proliferation of cloud technology providing scalable and versatile storage and mobile connectivity along with IoT ‘s prominence is expected to create new possibilities in the forecast-period to tackle traditional challenges. The GPS tracker market is bound to be constrained by the lack of global standards to create GPS tracking devices.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental overview of the global GPS tracker market is carried out based on network, vertical, type and region. Network-based segmentation of the global GPS tracker market is composed of LTE, 3 G, and 2G. The LTE segment is capable of hitting market share worth USD 1.898.6 million while increasing over the review period with a CAGR of 15.23 per cent. The global GPS tracker industry, depending on the vertical, is segmented into oil & gas, transport & logistics, healthcare, automotive & aerospace, government & defense, metals & mining, and others. The business segment of transportation is expected to have a market share of USD 846.98 million over the review period while rising with a 17.05% CAGR. Based on the type, the global market for GPS trackers is divided into a covert GPS tracker, standalone tracker, and advanced tracker. The advanced tracker segment is poised to reach a market share adding up to USD 981.74 million while rising with a CAGR of 16.09% in the review period.

Competitive Analysis

The leading market players identified by MRFR in the global market are Laipac Technology, Inc., Orbocomm Inc., Atrack Technology Inc., Concox Information Technology Co., Ltd, TomTom International BV, Calamp Corp, Verizon Wireless, Sony Mobile Communications Inc, Sierra Wireless Inc, Spy Tech, Inc, and Queclink Wireless Solutions Co., Ltd.

