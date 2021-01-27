Commercial Airport Baggage Handling Systems Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2023

Market Scenario

Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts that the commercial airport baggage handling systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 8% during the forecast period (2017-2023). The airport terminal expansions coupled with new airport construction projects across the globe drive the growth of the global market. For instance, nations like China, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are presently undergoing multiple large airport construction projects. The global market is also experiencing a surge in demand owing to increasing airline passengers, airline operators, and the airport as an independent unit. The requirement of a BHS (Baggage Handling System) is mainly driven by the need for efficient systems, which manage the movement of airline baggage in and out of the check-in and checkout points at the airports. The BHS is playing a stellar role in the baggage handling procedure owing to constant developments of new technologies and improving systems.

However, there is a flip side to the market growth, namely mismanagement of the system that leads to luggage to go astray. This factor potentially impedes the ongoing market surge even during the forecast period. But, the driving factors cannot be sidelined, such as increasing use of technology for ease of use, such as radio frequency identification (RFID) technology. The air transport industry is able to save lot of money and dramatically reduce mishandled baggage with the use of RFID technology. Apart from this, market players are continuously coming up with diverse technologies with features such as remote controlled operation, which can be integrated with smart handheld devices or smart phones. These technological trends massively work in favor of the market globally.

Market Segmentation

The global commercial airport baggage handling systems market is segmented on the basis of airport class, technology, service, and type.

By airport class, the market is segmented on the basis of A, B, and C. By technology, the market is segmented on the basis of barcode and RFID. The RFID technology segment is leading the overall market in terms of revenue share. This technology is used to scan the baggage tags to consolidate the probability of any issues; this largely helps to generate good revenue for the aviation industry.

By service, the market is segmented on the basis of self-service and assisted-service. The self-service system allows the passenger to be in control of their own process and can check-in their baggage within short time, making the system ideal for the passenger’s needs.

By type, the market is segmented on the basis of conveyors and destination-coded vehicles. Conveyor System is a material handling equipment that transports large loads of luggage from one place to another. Conveyors are in high demand in airports due to the benefits they offer, such as low maintenance cost, increased safety, reduced lead-time, and highly durable.

Regional Analysis

Globally, North America is one of the largest aviation markets in the world with the market being highly mature. It consists of many airports and has a huge volume of air traffic. It has been estimated that the air passenger traffic in North America is bound to increase at an annual average of 2.9% in the next 20 years. The presumed air traffic growth coupled with the airport construction projects are driving the growth of the commercial airport baggage handling system market in the region. The United States (U.S) particularly had the highest number of air passengers and aircraft movements in 2014. The country also has the largest market for airport BHS worldwide. Moreover, increasing adoption of internet of things (IoT) in the aviation sector is deemed to propel the market growth in the coming years.

Global air passenger traffic has been growing rapidly in Asia Pacific region as well, propelled by heavy demand for air travel from emerging countries such as Indian, Japan, China, and Thailand. The regional market players understand that a significant number of BHS infrastructure is required to accommodate the increasing air traffic without impacting the operational effectiveness of an airport. Taking note of the opportunities, these players focus on installing new and efficient BHS to ensure enhanced efficiency in baggage handling. This constant competition amongst regional market players leads to constant technological innovations along with intense competition, giving rise to a win-win situation for the market players as well as the regional market.

On the other hand, the Europe region holds a high potential for market surge, owing to large number of airports, massive demand for airport upgrades, and growing number of new upcoming projects. Also, a substantial share of number of inbound and domestic travelers in the region paves the way for opportunities to market players looking to strengthen their position. These factors play outstanding roles in market expansion in the region and will continue to do so in coming years.

The Middle East and Africa markets are growing slowly owing to sluggish economic growth. However, there is a scope for significant market growth in coming years due to emergence of robotic baggage handling along with hyper-personalization of connected devices, accelerated technological advancements such as use of barcoding and RFID technology to manage the flow of the baggage. Consistent technology-based developments give rise to market opportunities and reveal the untapped potential the region possesses.

Key Players

Grenzebach Maschinenbau GMBH (Germany), G&S Airport Conveyor (U.S.), Logplan LLC (U.S.), BCS Group (New Zealand), Beumer Group (Germany), Daifuku Company Ltd (Japan), Fives Group (France), Pteris Global Limited (Singapore), Siemens AG (Germany), Vanderlande Industries (Netherlands) and others.

YYC Calgary International Airport has launched a new baggage system in its domestic terminal in Europe. One of the unique features of the new system is its ability to track bags across the network using totes and an RFID tag. The tracking system in it has a higher degree of accuracy in delivering baggage for the customers, compared to other systems that are more manual and visual based.

