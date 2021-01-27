Global Enterprise Content Management Market Research Report 2017-2026

Market Synopsis

The factors responsible for the business content management market ‘s growth include the emergence of advanced technology, growing IT landscape, and a large volume of business data. Developments in cloud and analytics technology, as well as ongoing social collaboration tools integration, have expanded the outlook for what ECM solutions can do. Adoption of enterprise content management technology, provides data protection and flexibility in operation. This, in turn, is likely to speed up the market players’ revenue creation over the next few years. Furthermore, the technologies launched by the main players would undoubtedly benefit the expansion of the market. In addition , the increasing demand for optimizing business processes and increasing efficiency is boosting the adoption of content management for enterprises.

Market Segmentation:

By component, the global enterprise content management market has been bifurcated into solution and service. The solution segment is sub-segmented into enterprise record management, enterprise web content management, digital asset and rich media management, social content management, and others. The service segment has been sub-segmented into technology and integration service, consulting service, and, application support & maintenance service.

By deployment, the global enterprise content management market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premise.

By organization size, the enterprise content management market has been bifurcated into small and medium enterprise, and, large enterprise.

By vertical, the global enterprise content management market is segmented intoBFSI, IT & telecommunication, retail, energy & power, government and defense, healthcare and life sciences, transportation & logistics, media & entertainment, manufacturing, tourism and hospitality, and others.

