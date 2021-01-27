Holographic Display Market Growth Analysis, Emerging Trends, Opportunities, Sales Revenue,COVID 19 Analysis, Business Strategy, Future Prospects and Industry Outlook 2023

The Holographic Display Market is expected to report strong growth between 2016 and 2023. The increasing use of holographic displays in medical imaging is one of the chief drivers of the market. Besides this, the rising demand for holographic projections at events, fashion shows, conferences, product launch ceremonies, and product marketing events is also expected to help the market gain pace through the course of the forecast period.

The launch of digital signage modules and holographic touchable kiosks devices has stimulated the dawn of the smart touchable holographic display market, which is further anticipated to revolutionize the market over the forecast period. New product developments, concords, joint ventures, and acquisitions are the chief strategies espoused by leading market players to achieve growth in the global holographic display market.

Regional Analysis

The holographic display market in North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2023. This market in developed economies like U.S. is expected to grow at the highest CAGR because of the increasing technological advancements in medical and healthcare devices.

The Red Digital Cinema Camera Company developed a holographic, virtual-augmented, and mixed-reality-ready smartphone named hydrogen one in July 2017. Hydrogen One is the foundation of a future multi-dimensional media system. The device will be modular, meaning certain parts can be interchanged, adding or subtracting pieces of hardware to make the device do different things.

In recent times, Coco-Cola gave a holographic sales conference presentation in Prague for over 800 people. Senior directors of the company were beamed into the stage as 3D holograms before giving a presentation about how the Coco-Cola brand has evolved over the years. The content of the presentation was also in the form of 3D holographic projections. The center piece was a giant 3D hologram Coco-Cola branded spinning clock, representing the progression of time. A showcase of previous Coco-Cola bottles, logos, and labels amongst other objects were also projected as 3D holograms to create Prague’s first 3D holographic projection display

The APAC region is expected to exhibit a high growth rate as compared to the other regions. The reason for APAC’s high growth is the presence of developing countries such as India and China in the region.

A team of researchers from the Digital Nature Group (DNG) at Japan’s University of Tsukuba created a system of holograms user can touch and interact with. The team manages to make physical interaction with a hologram possible by using lasers, lenses, mirrors, and smart programming. Air molecules are zapped with the focused energy of the lasers to create tiny floating pockets of plasma light shapes of 1cm³. Due to the shortness of the laser bursts, the holograms are safe to touch and actually ‘only’ feel like something between static electricity and sandpaper.

Some of the key players in the market are AV Concepts (U.S.), Eon Reality Inc. (U.S.), Konica Minolta Inc. (Japan), Qualcomm (U.S.), Zebra Imaging (U.S.), Holoxica (U.S.), Musion Das Hologram Ltd. (U.K.), Provision Holdings Inc. (U.S.), Realview Imaging Ltd. (Israel), and ViewSonic Corp. (U.S.), among others.

