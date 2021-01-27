Global HVAC Insulation Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems are responsible for controlling the ambience in indoor environments. They are effective when installed over sealed sheet metal ducts. They are designed to prevent heat from being transmitted from an area to another and decreases energy use. The global HVAC insulation market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) provides the scope of the industry combined with strategic analysis of challenges and drivers of the industry for the period of 2017 to 2023 (forecast period). The COVID-19 outbreak and its effects are covered in the report.

Market Scope

The global HVAC insulation market is estimated to reach USD 7,080.9 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 7.42% over the forecast period. It was valued at USD 4,317.7 million in 2016.

Infrastructural projects are one of the biggest drivers of the market due to economic growth in developing and developed regions. Improvement in commodity prices and demand for energy-efficient buildings for curbing soaring costs can bode well for the market. Major nations of the Asia Pacific are introducing new reforms and laws for easing the adoption of HVAC insulation units in buildings.

Variations in climatic conditions and heating and cooling codes in buildings can bolster the market demand significantly. Integration of these systems with IoT sensors, remote control systems, and hybrid units for reducing energy consumption can facilitate market growth. Retrofitting and replacement of new components in adherence to energy conservation policies can lead to higher performance of machines in assembly lines and electrical appliances in residential and commercial buildings.

Segmentation

The market, on the basis of type, has been segmented into nitrile rubber, polyisocyanurate (PIR), glass wool, stone wool, phenolic foam, expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam, and others. Glass wool system segment dominated the global HVAC insulation market with a share of 27.28% in 2016. It is projected to witness a CAGR of 8.17% during the forecast period. Glass wool provides excellent thermal insulation with optimal acoustic performance, unique light nature, cost-effective, and active environmental protection.

On the basis of component, the market for HVAC insulation has been segmented into pipes, ducts, and others. Pipes accounted for the largest market share of 53.32% in 2016 with a market value of USD 2302.3 million and projected to witness the highest CAGR of 7.80% during the forecast period. Polypropylene pipes are used in the HVAC system primarily for data center cooling, snow-melting, chiller installations, radiant heating, cooling systems, geothermal heat pump earth loops, and others. Metal pipes are predominantly used in the large spaces of IT parks, hotels, malls, airports, and sterilized rooms of pharmaceutical and manufacturing industries.

On the basis of application, the HVAC insulation market has been segmented into residential, commercial, and industrial. The commercial application accounted for the largest market share of 43.16% in 2016, with a market value of USD 1,863.4 million. The commercial sector is utilizing the HVAC system extensively. The HVAC system installed in commercial buildings are larger in size and provides more power output. They provide centralized cooling for entire buildings and incorporated within various assemblies for moving the air.

