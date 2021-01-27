Mouth Ulcer Treatment Market Major Manufacturers, Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Share Analysis

Market Highlights

Mouth ulcers are painful sores that can develop in the mucous membrane of the oral cavity and this restrict the ability to chew, bite or eat. Some factors which result in mouth ulcer are stress, infection, injury, allergy, and others which leads to intense pain. Increasing use of synthetics in oral items such as toothpaste and growing unhealthy lifestyle, including high consumption of junk food and tobacco are some of the factors driving the growth of this market. Mouth ulcer can be prevented by avoiding tissue injury, avoiding the food that causes irritation in mouth and maintaining oral hygiene. Besides the traditional method, various drugs are used to treat mouth ulcer. Increasing aging population and increasing incidences of mouth ulcer are driving the growth of this market.

However casual approach of people towards mouth ulcer and lack of awareness about the fact that if mouth ulcer is not treated early it may lead to cancer, this factors can have a negative impact on the growth of this market.

Regional Analysis

A booming need for more oral hygiene appeal in the field of mouth ulcer treatment is being observed worldwide. The rising awareness regarding oral hygiene and increasing incidence of mouth ulcer are factors responsible for the growth of the market in this region.

The market in the Americas is expected to boost the global mouth ulcer treatment market owing to technological advances and increasing incidences of mouth ulcer. This is largely attributed to the accessibility of an urban healthcare infrastructure. The European market is expected to be the second-largest due to government funding and support from the healthcare sector coupled with the rising prevalence of mouth ulcer. Moreover, the rising demand for mouth ulcer treatment in developing markets of Asia-Pacific have prospered the field of mouth ulcer market. The market in the Middle East and Africa accounts for the smallest share due to lack of medical technology and poor medical facilities.

Segmentation

The global mouth ulcer treatment market has been segmented on basis of drug type, formulation, and indication. On basis of drug type, the market is segmented into corticosteroid, antihistamine, antimicrobial, analgesic, and anesthetic. Based on formulation mouth ulcer treatment market is segmented into gel, mouthwash, ointment, spray, and lozenges. Based on indication mouth ulcer treatment market is segmented into Aphthous Stomatitis, Oral Lichen Planus and Others.

The market has been segmented, by region, into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global mouth ulcer treatment market are Pfizer, Inc., Church & Dwight Co., Inc., 3M, Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, BLISTEX, INC., GlaxoSmithKline plc., ECR Pharmaceuticals, Sannova, Reckitt Benckiser, Sunstar, Blairex Laboratories, Sanjin Pharmaceutical, Joincare Pharmaceutical, Sinclair Pharma, and Colgate-Palmolive Company.

