Intranet as a Service Market Demand, Industry Size, Top Players, Opportunities, Sales, Revenue and Regional Forecast To 2025

Global Intranet as a Service Market Research Report: by Offering (Solutions [Mobile Intranet, Social Intranet, Internal Communications & Employee Recognition, Project Management and Document Management], Services [Professional Services, Deployment & Implementation Services and Other Support Services]), by Organization Size (Small & Medium Enterprises and Large Enterprises), by Vertical (IT & Telecom, BFSI, Government & Defense, Travel & Hospitality, Media & Entertainment, Education, Manufacturing and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America) – Forecast till 2025

Overview

Global Intranet as a Service Market is estimated to reach USD 25.5 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period (2019–2025).

Global Intranet as a Service Market is expected to grow at a significant rate mainly due to the rising need for effective management and streamlining of day-to-day business operations. The intranet as a service is a group of varied software solutions that systematically handle the day-to-day operations for enterprises requiring communications, workforce engagement, collaboration, efficient storage management, and so on. The IaaS helps enterprises in accelerating their business functions, providing them easy access from any location and mobile device, and integrating different operating platforms.

Regional Analysis

The geographic analysis of the Global Intranet as a Service Market has been conducted for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is expected to be the largest market for the intranet as a service during the forecast period. North America has been segmented into three country-level markets, namely the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US is the largest contributor to the North American market, holding the highest market share and is expected to register substantial growth during the forecast period. The high number of IaaS software providers and significant demand from the financial institutions and Healthcare facilities, among others for cloud-based intranet solutions is driving the intranet as a service market in the US. Canada is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the expected growth in various industry verticals during the coming years.

Europe is expected to hold the second-largest market share in the global IaaS market during the forecast period. In Europe, the UK is expected to account for the largest share due to the growing number of enterprises in the country and the rising need among these enterprises to manage their business operations such as information management and cross-team collaboration. The rest of Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR in the European market during the forecast period.

Globally, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. In the Asia-Pacific region, key countries under the scope of the study are China, Japan, and India. India is expected to register the highest CAGR within the Asia-Pacific market during the forecast period due to the increasing deployment of cloud-based intranet as a service among enterprises. Moreover, the increasing need for cost-effective software solutions, specifically in small- & mid-sized enterprises, is also a key factor for the growth of the market in the region.

The Middle East & Africa market segment is expected to remain stagnant during the forecast period due to the limited growth of the technology-based solutions business. The Middle East & Africa market includes countries like Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UAE, and Qatar.

The South American intranet as a service market is expected to grow at a considerably higher CAGR than the Middle East & Africa market. Countries that are part of South America include Brazil, Venezuela, Chile, Argentina, and Colombia.

Competitive Analysis

The Key Players of the Global Intranet as a Service Market are Akumina, Inc. (US), The Attollo Group Ltd. (UK), Perficient, Inc. (US), Beetroot AG (Switzerland), Powell Software (France), HUBFLY (US), Aurea, Inc. (US), Happeo (Finland), Elastic Solutions (Poland), DevFacto (Canada), Withum Smith+Brown, PC. (US), LIVETILES LIMITED (US), Wizdom (Denmark), Involv (France), and ElevatePoint (US). Some other contributors to the market include Sigma IT, Content and Code Ltd., Catapult Systems, Habanero Consulting Group, and Cloud Ltd.

Segmental Analysis

Global Intranet as a Service Market has been Segmented Based on Offering, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region.

Based on the Offering, the intranet as a service market has been segmented into solution and service. The solution segment accounted for the larger share in the global market in 2018.

Based on Organization Size, the intranet as a service market has been segmented into small & medium-sized enterprises, and large enterprises. The SME segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period, 2019–2025.

Based on Vertical, the intranet as a service market has been segmented into IT & telecom, BFSI, government & defense, travel & hospitality, media & entertainment, education, manufacturing, and others.

