Global Cluster Computing Market Research Report 2016-2022

Cluster Computing Market, by Service Type (HPC IAAS, HPC PAAS, Data Organization, Cluster Software), by Deployment (On Premises, On Cloud), By Organization Size (Large Business Unit and Small Business Unit), By Vertical (Life Science, Industrial, Banking, Retail) – Forecast 2016-2022

Industry Insight

Global Cluster Computing Market analysis 2020 offers a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2015 to 2022 of 5%, which is the forecast period. Market Research Future estimates the figures and reveals that the market will witness high growth prospects with US ~$44 billion in the same future timeframe.

Top Impacting Factors

The factors liable for grossing the global cluster computing market’s growth are attributed to the economic competitiveness and new product developments. These are the critical drivers for the rising demand for the cluster computing market for years and will continue to the forecast period as well. In fact, recent developments such as the cloud-based approach in the cluster computing market are captivating small to medium-sized enterprises in the market. With the use of high-performance computers by SMEs, this would reduce the initial investments for building infrastructure, hardware implementation, and thus the high-performance computing market is anticipated to expand exponentially in the near future.

The growing dependence on IT infrastructural support of industries around the globe has amplified the need for cluster computing solutions. Moreover, organizations have also grown keener to include virtualized environments, leading to increased investments in cluster computing expenditure. Cluster computing has emerged as the most compelling solution to cater to the abovementioned organizational needs, enabling computer possessions to work as a cluster. All these features contribute to the market’s growth tremendously over the forecast period.

Globally, the demand for cluster computing has significantly risen since these solutions aid organizations reduce the cost incurred during downtime in the IT infrastructural setting. The popularity of economic expansion is raising the need for computers that can optimize performance. The ability of cluster computing in the matter of solving problems in concern with recurring and complex operations is also fuelling the development of the market in the forecast period. The new product developments in the market are the key drivers that will enable the transformation of the market in the forecast period.

The highly competitive market is making it essential for businesses to manage the existing workload through specialized cluster computing.

Segmentation of Market: Cluster Computing

Bifurcation of the global cluster computing market has been conducted by service type, by deployment, by organization size, by vertical.

Cluster Computing has been identified among the service type includes HPC PAAS, HPC IAAS, Cluster Software, and Analytical Tool, Data Organization and Workload Management, and Professional Services.

Deployment segment included on-cloud and on-premise. The organization size has been known as SBU and LBU, and more.

The vertical segment has been identified among Industrial Manufacturing, life Science, defense, gaming industry, banking, retail, and among others.

Regional Outlook

North America is leading the market of Cluster Computing owing to the existence of the worldwide players in this region as well as elevated technological advancement. The region of North America is likely to lead the market all the way forecast period for many mounting factors as well.

Asia-Pacific has emerged as the fastest expanding market and expected to be the second-biggest market by the end of the predicted period. Presently Europe has acquired the second position in the market but likely to be led by Asia-Pacific by the end of the forecast period.

Top Market Players

The well-known players in the market of Cluster Computing are listed as Advanced Micro Devices, Cray, Inc. (U.S.), Cisco Systems Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Silicon Graphics International Corp. (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard, Inc. (U.S), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (U.S.) Dell (U.S.) and more.

