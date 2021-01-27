Native Starches Market | Industry Challenges, Key Vendors

Market Insight

Global Native Starches Market are starch granules isolated from plant source used as binders, texturizers, thickeners, stabilizers and setting agents. It is an essential ingredient for the food industry found in huge range of food products, as it improves the nutritional and sensory quality of food. In the food industry, starches are used as a thickener, gelling agent, or as a stabilizer to manufacture snacks, meat products, fruit juices and other food products. Due to its low cost, easy availability, native starch is extensively used in various non-food applications. There is rise in demand from the personal care industry; native starches are widely used in personal care products, in cream emulsions, as talc substitutes, bio-degradable packaging material, and others.

Key Players

The key players profiled in Native Starches Market are Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), Agrana Beteiligungs-AG (Austria), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.) and Roquette Frères (France). Among many others.

The native starch market is competitive with major market players operating at the global level. Most of the companies operating in this market are focusing on expanding its operations across the geographies, augmenting its capabilities and investing in research and development to offer products with better functionality.

