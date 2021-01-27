Global Corporate E-Learning Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2022

Global Corporate E-learning Market Research Report, by technology (Web-Based, LMS, Learning Content Management Systems, Podcasts, Virtual Classrooms, Mobile E-Learning), by training type (Instructor-led & Text based, Outsourced) – Forecast till 2022

Market Overview

The escalation in the work-from-home model and remote working is estimated to spur the corporate e-learning market 2020. The ICT industry reports are produced by Market Research Future, which highlights market options for expansion. The market is expected to observe USD 30 Billion in incomes at a 13% CAGR in the forecast period.

The need to incorporate corporate e-learning solutions in the HR management portfolios is estimated to enhance the COVID-19 corporate e-learning market size. The increasing preference for self-directed learning content is estimated to transform the corporate e-learning market share in the impending period. The ease of accessibility to mobile analytics and cloud technologies is projected to transform the corporate e-learning companies.

Segmental Analysis

The segmental investigation of the corporate e-learning market is segmented on the basis of technology, training type, and region. Based on the technology, the corporate e-learning market is segmented into mobile e-learning web-based learning content management system (LCMS), podcasts, learning management systems (LMS), virtual classrooms, and others. On the basis of training types, the corporate e-learning market is segmented into outsourced and instructor-led & text-based. On the basis of regions, the corporate e-learning market consists of the Asia Pacific, The Middle East, Latin America, Europe, North America, and Africa.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The regional investigation of the corporate e-learning market includes regions such as the Asia Pacific, The Middle East, Latin America, Europe, North America, and Africa. The North American corporate e-learning market is anticipated to grow noticeably for the duration of the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing advances in technical infrastructure and escalating investments from foremost organizations and e-learning dealers in introducing innovative solutions and systems for digital learning. The swelling popularity of competency-based and self-paced e-learning in employees is anticipated to advance the growth of the corporate e-learning in the European region. The regional market of the Asia Pacific is projected to observe the greatest development in corporate e-learning market due to mounting number of organizations launching their businesses in the up-and-coming economies of this region.

Competitive Analysis

The constraints of growth are expected to be significant and considerable support will be needed to transform the market effectively. The need to build sustainability into the core assets of the companies will help companies’ battle situations like the current pandemic more effectively. The instability in the forces of demand and supply is estimated to create a beneficial impact on the overall global market in the forecast period. The restoration and everyday operations are estimated to take some time, which will lead to intensive development of backlog in delivery. The financial assistance provided by the government around the world and trade bodies is estimated to salvage the situation in the coming years. The downturn effects visible in the market are estimated to stay a little longer due to the scale of impact on the global market. The need for prudent analysis of the market trends and demand projections is estimated to lead to formidable development in the market.

The formidable contenders in the corporate e-learning market are Oracle (U.S.), CERTPOINT Systems (U.S.), Digital Ignite (U.S.), SAP (Germany) Blatant Media Corporation (Canada) , SkillSoft Corporation (U.S.), Adrenna (U.S.), 24×7 Learning (India), Infor (U.S.), GeoMetrix Data Systems Inc. (Canada), among others.

Industry Updates

Apr 2020 eLearning Brothers has purchased two companies recently, Trivantis, a course-building tools provider and Edulence, a learning management system provider. The procurements bring eLearning Brothers some fresh customers, but the three also served many of the similar businesses. The company’s clients are typically based in the U.S. eLearning Brothers will investigate packages to offer clientele that consist of eLearning Brothers products and those of the recently acquired companies.

