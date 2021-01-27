Financial Cloud Market Latest Advancements and Business Opportunities 2023

Globally, the financial cloud market is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing digitalization across the globe and growing number of financial institutions that demand advanced IT solutions to gain genuine competitive advantage instead of only building and maintaining an expensive IT infrastructure. The financial cloud solutions enable enterprises to reach their existing as well as potential customers with right advertisement, in the right way, and at the right time, enabling enterprises to build a strong relationship with their customers. Due to these factors, the financial cloud market is expected to grow with significant rate in the upcoming years. However, high initial cost and lack of expertise, particularly among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in developing economies, are expected to hinder growth of the global financial cloud market.

In this study on global financial cloud market, the market is segmented based on component, cloud type, organization size, sub-industry, and region/country. By component, the market is segmented into solutions and services. Solutions segment is further segmented into customer management, wealth management, financial forecasting and analytics, security, and others. By service, the market is segmented into professional and managed services. By cloud type, the market is segmented into public cloud and private cloud. Based on organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprises, and small and medium-sized enterprises.

The sub-industries covered in the study are banking and financial services, and insurance. Finally, by region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. North America is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico; Europe into Germany, France, the UK, and the rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific into China, India, Japan, and the rest of Asia-Pacific; and the rest of the world into Middle-East & Africa and Latin America.

Regional Analysis

The global market for global financial cloud is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of the market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is presumed to have the largest market share in the global financial cloud market. The US, Canada, and Mexico are the leading countries in the region. The growth is attributed to the presence of large number of financial institutions and wealth management firms and a high degree of digitalization in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the global financial cloud market over the forecast period. Rapidly increasing number of banking and insurance businesses and rising demand for advanced banking solutions in the region are the key driving factors for the growth of financial cloud market in the region.

Key Players:

The prominent players in financial cloud market are Salesforce.com, inc. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Google LLC (US), IBM Corporation (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), SAP SE (Germany), Amazon Web Services, Inc. (US), Capgemini (France), Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc (UK), Infosys (India), FIS (US), Fiserv, Inc. (US), SS&C Technologies, Inc. (US), and Temenos Headquarters SA (Switzerland).

