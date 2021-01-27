Global Video Streaming Software Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Market Highlights

As per the research by Market Research Future Reports MRFR), the global video streaming software market is estimated to value USD 9.57 billion and will expand at a CAGR of approximately 18% during the review period from 2017 to 2023.

The global video streaming software market is estimated to experience robust growth during the review period due to the rising existence of cloud-based advancement and the rising adoption of artificial intelligence. Additionally, the increasing demand for video streaming software services across several end-users such as corporates with the aim of the training is bringing an impact on the growth of the global video streaming software market 2020. The expansion of the market is also accredited to the increased attention of the organization towards digital media marketing and the rising adoption of video streaming software services by the large organizations for the official travel packages.

The transcoding and processing solution sub-division of the global video streaming software market is estimated to acquire the maximum market share of the market. The video analytics solutions vertical is estimated to expand at the maximum pace during the forecast period due to the increasing deployment of video analytics to attain an end-to-end view of the video performance from the server to the network and then finally to the players. Moreover, the increasing trend of on-demand video streaming software is one of the most crucial factors driving the expansion of the video streaming software market.

Segmentation:

The global video streaming software market report is segregated on the basis of streaming, component, deployment, vertical and region.

On the basis of streaming, the global video streaming software market can be classified into video-on-demand streaming and live streaming.

On the basis of components, the global video streaming software market can be classified into service and solution. The component vertical is further sub-divided into managed service and professional service. The managed service vertical is likely to grow at a considerable rate during the review period. Increased demand for video streaming software from organizations is primarily affecting the growth of the video streaming software market. This is due to the better timeliness, low-cost, and availability of corporate communications.

On the basis of deployment, the global video streaming software market can be classified into on-premise and cloud.

On the basis of vertical, the global video streaming software market can be classified into healthcare, BFSI, media and entertainment, healthcare, education, government, and others.

Regional Analysis

The global video streaming software market has been analyzed for North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and the Rest of the World. The North American market is expected to acquire the largest share of the market. The U.S and Canada are leading the North America market owing to the increased technological advancements and increased adoption of artificial intelligence in the region. Additionally, the region consists of a well-established infrastructure that enables faster integration of advanced technologies. In addition to it, the increased adoption of social media is another crucial factor bringing an impact on the expansion of the video software market in the region.

The APAC region is estimated to expand at the fastest pace during the review period. The expansion of the market North market is accredited to technological development and an increase in the adoption of live video streaming software applications across the several verticals of industries.

Key Players

Some of the known entities in the global video streaming software market are Haivision, Inc. (Canada), Brightcove, Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Kollective Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Kaltura, Inc. (U.S.), Panopto (U.S.), Polycom, Inc. (U.S.), Ooyala, Inc. (U.S.), Qumu Corporation (U.S.), VBrick (U.S.), Sonic Foundry, Inc. (U.S.), Wowza Media Systems and LLC (U.S.).

