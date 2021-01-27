Privacy Management Software Market Focusing on Current Trends, Leading with Top Key Players by 2023

Global Privacy Management Software market 2020 and its growth is depending on many factors significantly, which is expecting growth at 22.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023), reveals Market Research Future (MRFR).

Top Impacting Factors

With snowballing volume and prominence of data that the modern information system maintains, privacy and security breach poses an augmenting threat not only to users but also to system operators as well as designers. The organizations are booming for the software that would enable them to implement their tasks without much interference; however, in case of misconduct, the software must be capable of hold the user liable. Thus, seeing this, the rising demand for accountability is enforcing the organizations to adopt privacy management software that would allow them to maximize autonomy and capture accountability. This will drive the privacy management software market in the forecast period, as per MRFR’s analysis.

The mounting number of cyber-attacks, rising concerns concerning data privacy among the consumers, and rigid government regulations over data security are some other major factors expected to compel the growth of this market. The ever-increasing enterprise expenditure for data privacy is also creating an opportunity for the companies in the privacy management software market to gain a strong customer base, and making the future fruitful for the market during the years 2018 to 2023.

On the global stage, the privacy management software market is most likely foreseen enforcement shaping how international companies go about resembling data privacy in business practices. Some of the renowned companies in the landscape have been working in the best ways as they can to pertain to the highest standards on a global base, providing that benefit to all. While others are projected to risk-assess and act by region, and the remaining might continue to pay lip-service to the regulation owing to the limited number of cases. Such a trend anticipates the growth of the privacy management software market in the forecast period at an exceptional level than in previous years.

At the same time, other significant factors acting well on the market growth are the rising adoption of Bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) and the data protection and governance regulations. The security-related expenditure by enterprises is also accepted to boost after the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR). The awareness about privacy management is low but is anticipated to grow in the near future, finds MRFR in its latest study.

Segmentation of Market: Privacy Management Software

The global privacy management software market under segmental analysis has covered the segments of deployment mode, application, and organization size, vertical.

Among the application segment, the global privacy management software has included risk management, compliance management, and reporting and analytics.

Among the deployment mode segment, the global privacy management software has included on-premises and cloud.

Among the organization size segment, global privacy management software has included small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises.

Among the vertical segment, the global privacy management software market has included telecommunication and IT, reporting and analytics, beverages and consumer goods, food, government and defense, banking, healthcare and pharmaceutical, financial services and insurance (BFSI), and others.

Regional Outlook

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world are the top regions mentioned in the study of the global privacy management software market.

Among the regions mentioned, the North American region is likely to own the largest market share during the assessment period. The US occupies about 80%-85% share in the region as most of the chief vendors are headquartered here with a sturdy customer base.

Where the market size of Europe is estimated to swell at the highest CAGR from 2018-2023, followed by EU GDPR and other ePrivacy regulations such as the Healthcare Information Trust Alliance (HITRUST), Payment Card Industry (PCI), Information Commissioners Office (United Kingdom), Telecommunications Service Companies Privacy Regulation (Germany), Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations (United Kingdom). These have been issued to supplement existing laws and regulations regarding data privacy.

Top Market Contenders

The significant players in the privacy management software market are identified across all the major regions. The top ones are OneTrust, LLC (UK), Nymity Inc. (US), SIMBUS, LLC. (US), TrustArc Inc (US), International Business Machines Corporation (US), BigID, Inc. (US), Proteus-Cyber Ltd. (UK), Protiviti Inc. (US), TokenEx (US), 2B Advice LLC (US), AURA DIFUSION S.L.(US), SureCloud (UK), LogicGate, Inc. (US), AvePoint, Inc. (US), PossibleNOW, Inc.(US), MetricStream Inc. (US), Bwise (US) and RSA Security LLC. (US).

