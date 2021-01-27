Linear Slides Market 2021: COVID-19 Impact Size, Share, Growth, Forecast, Key Findings, Competitive Landscape, Industry analysis, Segmentation and Trends

Market Summary

Market Research Future (MRFR), in its research report, emphasizes that the global linear slides market 2020 is slated to grow exponentially over the review period, ensuring substantial market valuation and a healthy 4.3% CAGR over the review period.

Drivers and Restraints

Growing infrastructure in the automotive and electronics industries and rising demand for automated material handling in the manufacturing sector are key factors driving global market development. The increasing availability of linear slide substitutes is hampering global market growth. Linear slides have different industrial applications and thus increase their demand in the industrial sectors, particularly in the automotive, electronics and electrical industries. The availability on linear slides of two types of rolling elements, namely the roller slides and the ball bearing slides, extends the buying options for end users. Market demand is positively influenced by features of linear slides such as better movement control and heavier load capability However, growing disposable per capita income in countries such as China and India, growing investment in robotic automation and high-tech applications such as optical alignment systems, dental drilling, and the mars rover, and emerging-country rapidly developing economies such as India, Brazil, and Argentina, are providing market growth opportunities. Technology advances and rapid industrialisation are a few factors that also contribute to the growth of this market. However, the substitutes available on the market may hinder the growth of the linear slides market around the globe.

Segmental Analysis

The global linear slides market is analyzed based on range type, application, slide types, usages, industry verticals, and region. On the basis of range type, the global market has been segmented into simple, un-driven, multi-axis, and turnkey linear. On the basis of slide types, the global market has been bifurcated into ball bearing and roller slides. On the basis of application, the global market has been segmented into packaging tools, factory automation, machine tool, medical tools, automotive assembly, and others. On the basis of usage, the global market has been segmented into industrial and commercial. On the basis of industry verticals, the global market has been segmented into food, beverage, pharmaceutical, packaging, electrical and electronics industry, automotive, and others.

Regional Assessment

The global market geographic overview was conducted in four major regions including Asia Pacific , North America, Europe and the rest of the world. One of the factors driving the growth of the linear slides market during the forecast period is the growth of the industrial sector in Asia-Pacific and South America. Owing to the increasing automotive, electrical and electronics industries and construction activities in India, Australia and China, Asia-Pacific is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Moreover, the rapidly Increasing population in countries like China and India, improving economic conditions in Thailand, Vietnam and India and increasing investment in the food & beverage industry are expected to further boost market growth. Additionally, the technical advancements and the low maintenance costs of linear slides also drive the region’s growth in this market. Due to the increasing adoption of linear slides in the US, Mexico , and Canada, North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast time period. In addition , South America and Africa’s emerging economies are projected to accelerate business growth in the RoW over the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

The key market players operating in the global market as identified by MRFR are Bishop-Wisecarver (US), SKF (Sweden), Intralox (US), Del-Tron Precision, Inc. (US), THK Co., Ltd (Japan), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Ball Slides, Inc. (US), PHD Inc. (US), igus (Germany), Holmarc Opto-Mechatronics (P) Ltd. (India), IKO International, Inc., Nippon Thompson Co., Ltd. (US), PIC Design, Inc. (US), and Thomson Industries (US).

