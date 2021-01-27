Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country forecast year

Global Covid-19 Impact on Non-Alcoholic Beverages Beverages Market is projected to grow with a significant growth rate of 4.61% from 2019 to 2024 and reach a market value of USD 1073.9 billion by the end of 2024. Alcohol free beverages are beverage from which alcoholic content is removed and non-dairy is a part of food & beverages, which are dairy-free or do not contain lactose for the section of population who are lactose-intolerant and vegan. With the growing consumer awareness & their increasing interest in healthy lifestyle, healthy & organic Non-Alcoholic Beverages beverages market is anticipated to grow at higher CAGR during the forecast period. However, consumers are now aware of various certifications, and labels, hence organic & clean label certification will drive the market.

Globally, the market for Covid-19 Impact on Non-Alcoholic Beverages Beverages Market has been increasing due to urbanization and changing consumption patterns and rising number of pubs & bars. Increasing demand for RTD, herbal tea, fruit tea, and changing consumption pattern of consumers towards healthy diet are the key drivers for this market. Trending healthy diets & lifestyle will support the growth of herbal & fruit tea market during the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Major Key Players

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches by the major soup market players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading major players which includes

The key players profiled in the Covid-19 Impact on Non-Alcoholic Beverages Beverages Market are as Nestlé (Switzerland), PepsiCo (U.S.), FUZE Beverage (U.S.), Coca-Cola (U.S.), Kraft Foods (U.S.), Campbell Soup Company (U.S.), Ocean Spray (U.S.), Ocean Spray (U.S.)

Global Non-Alcoholic Beverages Beverages Market is highly concentrated in North America. Key manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product line by providing larger product line with various flavors, texture, shape and sizes.

Key Findings

Changing consumption pattern & urbanization has spurred the growth of Non-Alcoholic Beverages beverages market. The market growth in Europe region is high compare to North America

Segments

On the basis of packaging, market is segmented into Bottle, Tetra Pack, Sachet, Tin Can, and others. Bottle dominates the market; however, tetra pack will be highest growing segments due to growing awareness about various health benefits of coconut milk.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages Beverages market has been segmented on the basis of type, and is segmented into Probiotic Drinks, Alcohol-Free Drinks, Energy Drinks, RTD, Juice, Herbal & Fruit Teas, Fortified water, Dairy & Non- Dairy Beverages and others. Juice dominates the market, but however due to rising health awareness, probiotic drinks is projected to grow at a highest CAGR.

On the basis of distribution channel, market is segmented into store based and non-store based.

NOTE: Our Team of Researchers is Studying Covid19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid19 Footprints for Better Analysis of Market and Industries. Cordially get in Touch for More Details.

