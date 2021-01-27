Global Sensor Data Analytics Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2016-2022

Sensor Data Analytics Market, By Components (Hardware, Software), By Services (Managed, Professional), By Applications (Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive, BFSI, Telecommunication) – Forecast 2016-2022

Sensor Data Analytics Global Market – Overview

The global Sensor Data Analytics market is growing with the rapid pace is mainly due increasing adoption of Big Data analytics, which is propelling the Sensor Data Analytics market growth to the large extent. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of sensor data analytics is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2022).

The global sensor data analytics market is driven due to high adoption of internet of things, which are boosting the market growth sensor data analytics. The increasing demand of visualize real-time sensor data, are propelling the sensor data analytics market growth in the forthcoming years. The failure in machine in manufacturing which are hampering the growth of sensor data analytics market.

Industry News

September 27, 2017 – Cloudera, Inc., a platform for machine learning and analytics optimized for the cloud, has introduced Altus data engineering for Microsoft azure beta enabling new hybrid and multi-cloud data analytic workflows. This will help the data engineers use on-demand cloud infrastructure.

July 11, 2017 – SAP SE has launched its new internet of things solution. This includes IoT solutions that can take an advantage of advances in Big Data and analytics. These are enabled with technologies including machine learning, IoT and Industry 4.0 strategies across digital logistics, manufacturing and asset management.

Apr 03, 2017 – Cisco system Inc. and SAS has come up with solution called Cisco SAS Edge-to-Enterprise IoT Analytics Platform. This edge-to-enterprise platform helps the organizations to apply analytics at various layers of the network.Also Read: https://uberant.com/article/1118241-global-sensor-data-analytics-market-research-report-forecast-2022/

Sensor Data Analytics Global Market – Competitive Analysis

The Market of Sensor Data Analytics appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on latest technology and, most of all, in acquiring other firms.

Sensor Data Analytics Global Market – Segmentation

The Sensor Data Analytics Market can be segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Components: Comprises hardware (gyroscopes, magnetometers, accelerometers and pressure sensors) & Software.

Segmentation by Services: Comprises Managed Services and Professional Services.

Segmentation by Application : Comprises Manufacturing, Healthcare, Automotive, BFSI, and Telecommunication among others.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

Sensor Data Analytics Global Market – Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the global Sensor Data Analytics market with the largest market share due to presence of global players which has contributed in generating high revenue for the region globally. Whereas, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at a substantial growth rate due to presence of manufacturing companies in China and India. The European market for Sensor Data Analytics market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2016-2022).

Key Players

Tata Consultancy Services (India), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), SAP AG (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.), Qualcomm Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Verizon Communications (U.S.), Talend (U.S.) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Sensor Data Analytics Market.

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312

https://thedailychronicle.in/