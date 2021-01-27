Farm Management Software MarketInsights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Market Highlights

significant rate and is majorly driven by factors like increasing demand for organic food against trending fast food. The lifestyle of people is changing as they are adopting a healthier lifestyle and farm grown food. Also, the effectiveness and optimized production, with the implementation of advanced techniques in farming, and monitoring of field yield additional benefit to the farmers. The market is segmented into agriculture type, delivery model, service providers, and application. This farm management software endorse cost-effective farming making it feasible and profitable for the farmers. However, the higher initial capital investment and lack of technical expertise in installation and troubleshooting of software are some of the factors restraining the market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America is the leading region in the global farm management software market. Industrialization and various investment of the local and central government bodies towards agriculture and organic farming in the North American region and the presence of technologically advanced countries such as the U.S. and Canada are providing enterprises with a competitive advantage to take over the market of farm management software. Farmers in these countries are increasingly adopting modern farming systems and equipment such as farm management software, mobile applications, cloud services, imagery services, hi-speed internet services, and data analytics services. Additionally, this growth is due to the on-premise/web-based delivery model of farm management software.

Europe, on the other hand, holds the second largest share of the global farm management software market. This stronghold over the market is due to the presence of several developed countries such as Germany, France, Italy, the U.K. and the Netherlands in the region.

