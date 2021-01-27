Global Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Overview

Dimethyl Ether (DME) is gathering momentum as an environment-friendly material. It has drawn significant commercial interest in recent years. Minimum or zero afterburn residue of DME makes it a highly marketable material. Market Research Future (MRFR’s) reports that the global COVID-19 analysis on DME market will exhibit a sound growth during the during 2017 to 2023.

In normal pressure and temperature, DME is present in gaseous form however at lower temperature it tends to change into liquid. The suitable chemical properties make DME easy to store and transport. Application of DME is growing is segments such as automotive, power generation and household. The product is gaining popularity owing to superior chemical and physical properties.

Market opportunities are also coming from it increasing use at an alternative fuel to LPG. Growing emphasis on use of eco-friendly fuel for combustion engines is partly driving the demand for dimethyl ether. In addition, growth of end-user verticals such as oil & gas and automotive is reflecting favourably on the global dimethyl ether market.

Dimethyl Ether (DME) Market Competition Analysis

Some of the leading companies operating in the global dimethyl ether industry include China Energy Limited (China), Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan), Ferrostaal GmbH (Germany), Jiutai Energy Group (China), Akzo Nobel N.V. (the Netherlands), Zagros Petrochemical Company (Iran), The Chemours Company (U.S.), Grillo Werke AG (Germany), Royal Dutch Shell plc (the Netherlands) and Oberon Fuels (U.S.)

Global Dimethyl Ether Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted on basis of application, raw materials and regions. By application, the market has been segmented into, aerosol propellant, transportation fuel, liquefied natual gas (LPG) blending and others. On the basis of raw material, the market has been segmented into biomass, coal, natural gas and others.

Global Dimethyl Ether Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into Latin America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), North America and Asia Pacific (APAC). The market in APAC is expected to witness the fast expansion during the forecast period. The market growth in the region is expected to driven by the increasing demand for coatings & paints and growth of the construction sector in countries such as China and India. These countries present attractive market opportunities owing to rapid industrialization and urbanization. Europe represent a relatively smaller slice of the market in terms of revenue. Countries such as Germany, the U.K., Netherlands are among the major contributors to the Europe dimethyl ether (DME) market in terms of revenue. In Europe, DME demand is mainly concentrated. in the automotive sector. DME is primarily used as lacquer and paints in automotive manufacturing. In terms of value, North America holds the third position in the global dimethyl ether (DEM) market. North America is led the U.S. which boast a present of a established end-use sector such as chemicals, automotive and construction.

The MEA also represents a bright market for DME. During the forecast period, the MEA DME market is expected to exhibit a strong growth but from a lower base. Consistent efforts towards economic diversification in generating tremendous investor confidence in the region. In Latin America, countries such as Brazil, Chile and Colombia are expected to remain among the key market for DME during the forecast period.

