Global High Performance Data Analytics Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Highlights

High Performance Data Analytics is a technology to provide solutions to data analytics services such as graph modeling and visualization, streaming analytics, exploratory data analysis and emerging architecture analysis among others. Also, it is high demand by businesses which needs to take fast decision to gain competitive advantages.

The global market of High-Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) is expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period 2018-2023.

However, the high-performance data analytics market has its share of deterrents. High installation value, lack of funding in poor economic zones and complexity in its programming procedure can bog down the high-performance data analytics market during the forecast period. Stringent government laws can also act as a headwind for the market.

In recent times, high performance data analytics market has grown exponentially owing to its integration in several industries. However, this can be analyzed as a direct result of strategic decisions taken by companies to engage the market and help it grow.

For instance, Hortonworks, IBM, and Red Hat have allied to create an open hybrid architecture initiative that would help in managing big data workloads. Red Hat again is collaborating with IBM in an attempt to accelerate hybrid cloud adoption.

Ericsson is collaborating with Juniper Networks and ECI Telecom to improve 5G mobile networks.

Competitive Analysis

The market of High-Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) appears to be highly competitive. To maintain the market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio.

Major Key players

Cisco system, Inc. (U.S.)

Red Hat, Inc. (U.S.)

IBM Corporation (U.S.)

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.)

Cray Inc. (U.S.)

Intel Corporation (U.S.)

Juniper Networks (U.S.)

ATOS SE (France)

Globally the market for high performance data analytics (HPDA) market is expected to grow at the rate of more than ~18% from 2016 to 2022.

Segmentation:

The High Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market can be segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Component : Hardware and Software.

Segmentation by Technologies : Structured, semi-structured and unstructured.

Segmentation by Application : Manufacturing, Financial, Telecommunications, Healthcare, Retailers and Energy Among Others.

Segmentation by Regions : Geographical Regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of The World.

Regional Analysis:

North America is dominating the global High-Performance Data Analytics (HPDA) market with the largest market share owing to presence of major players such as Cisco system, Inc., IBM Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation among others, in the region. European market is expected to grow at a substantial high CAGR due to rising adoption of advanced and analytical method & tools in large enterprises. The Asia Pacific market for High Performance Data Analytics is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR during forecast period 2018-2023

