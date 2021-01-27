Global Helpdesk Automation Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Highlights

As per Market Research Future (MRFR)’s analysis, the global helpdesk automation market is expected to strike a CAGR of 33% during the forecast period 2017 to 2023. The market’s valuation has been projected to touch USD 11 Bn mark by the end of the assessment period. The report indicates that a shift is to be witnessed towards the automation of level 1 support across different industry verticals. It is prognosticated to drive the expansion of the market over the next couple of years.

The technology offers quick query solving process which has accelerated its adoption across industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, education, etc. This, in turn, is expected to expedite the growth of the global helpdesk automation market in the forthcoming years.

Large organizations experience complex helpdesk solutions which has intensified the helpdesk automation demand in the recent years. With the introduction of technological innovations, the helpdesk automation market is poised to flourish in the foreseeable future. In addition, the adoption of personal; devices in the workplaces is likely to complement the proliferation of the global helpdesk automation market in the upcoming years.

Segmentation:

By software type, the global helpdesk automation market has been segmented into web helpdesk software, open source help desk, enterprise help desk software, and, on-premise help desk software.

By solution, the helpdesk automation market has been segmented into alert management, ticket sortation, ticket scheduling, and others.

By end users, the global helpdesk automation market has been segmented into IT, telecom, education, government, retail, automotive, healthcare, and BFSI.

By organization size, the helpdesk automation market has been segmented into small & medium size enterprises and large enterprises.

Regional Analysis:

The global helpdesk automation market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the largest regional market for helpdesk automation. The technological advancement of the region has facilitated early adoption of the technology. This, in turn, is projected to drive the expansion of the helpdesk automation market in the region.

Europe is anticipated to exhibit stability and is a mature market for helpdesk automation. It is Likely to exhibit steady but constant growth through the assessment period. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific is forecasted to witness the steepest rise in the growth curve. The primary factors responsible for the expansion of the market in the region include growing demand for consumer goods and large-scale penetration of internet. In addition, the introduction of advanced automation solutions coupled with digitization drives undertaken by the governments are likely to augment the helpdesk automation market in the region over the next few years.

Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the global leaders in the helpdesk automation market profiled in this MRFR report are CA Technologies (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.), BMC Software, Inc (U.S.), Landesk Software (U.S.), Axios Systems (U.K.), HappyFox Inc (U.S.), ServiceNow, Inc (U.S.), FrontRange Solutions (U.S.), Sunrise Software Ltd (U.K.), Atlassian Corporation Plc. (Australia), and NTRglobal (Spain).

Industry News:

In January 2019, a leading SaaS integration and workflow automation company, Automate.io, has announced the launch of Salesforce AppExchange, a workflow connector.

In January 2019, a remote access solution by IDrive Online Backup, RemotePC, has announced the launch and availability of RemotePC HelpDesk, the latest On-Demand remote support solution. It is designed for MSPs and IT specialists to simplify support.

In September 2018, ServiceNow London has integrated chatbot automation, its previously announced Virtual Agent, with IT service management (ITSM) for helping desks and ticketing systems.

In September 2018, the leading e-commerce platform provider, xSellco, has officially introduced eDesk, for providing online sellers full visibility across the marketplaces.

