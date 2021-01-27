Coil Coating MarketInsights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Coil Coating Market Overview:

Coil Coatings Market was UDS 4.3 Billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at USD 7.6 Billion in 2022 with estimated CAGR of 6.1% between by 2018-2022.

The global construction market is anticipated to increase at a faster growth than world GDP over the forecast period owing to the Asian economies continue to industrialise and coupled with US recovers from the sharp downturn during the global financial crisis. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, the global market of Coil coating is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a stunning growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2018 – 2022).

Coil Coatings advanced layer coating used to coat materials such as metal sheets, tin, steel and aluminium. Coil coatings is extensively used in construction and automobile sector owing to superior properties such as corrosion resistance, UV protection, high tensile strength and good adhesion property. Currently, growing non-residential construction activity such as large factories, industrial sites has boosted the demand for coil coating market analysis to sustain the harsh weather conditions. The global infrastructure expenditure is expected to reach USD $ 5 trillion over the forecasted period.

Coil Coating Market Key Players:

Coil Coating Market Report Major Role Players are; Akzo Nobel N.V. (the Netherlands), Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (U.S.), PPG Industries, Inc. (U.S.), The Valspar Corporation (U.S.), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), The Sherwin-Williams Company (U.S.), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), and The Chemours Company (U.S.) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Coil coating Market.

Coil Coatings Market Segmentation:

Global Coil Coating industry is majorly segmented on the basis of resin type and end user industry. Based on resin type, Coil Coating market is segmented into polyester, polyvinylidene fluorides (pvdf), polyurethane, silicone modified polyester and plastisol. Based on end user industry of Coil Coating, the market is segmented into Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Consumer appliances, Others.

